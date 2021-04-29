Community News / Gastown

Celebrate Mother’s Day With Exclusive Weekend Specials at Di Beppe and Ask for Luigi

Portrait

The Goods from Di Beppe and Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | On May 8th and 9th, patio reservations and takeout orders can add on a special Mother’s Day gift package that includes a personalized card, a rose, and complimentary Olive Oil Cake with Blood Orange & Whipped Mascarpone for $20.

An exclusive Di Beppe Morning Pastry Box will be available for take-out pre-order for $48, featuring two Croissants (pistachio or almond), two Sfogliatelle, two Cranberry & Orange Scones, Whipped Butter, two Chocolate Espresso Amaretti and two Bottled Mimosas (add an additional two Mimosas for $15).

Orders can be placed through the Di Beppe website via Often Dining.

Special Mother’s Day pastas will be on the menu at Ask for Luigi for both brunch and dinner and Ask for Luigi’s signature Rosé Spritzes will be available all Mother’s Day weekend for $13.

Brunch Pasta ($24): Green Pea Ravioli, Smoked Bacon, Fennel Crema & Poached Egg

Dinner Pasta ($28: Green Pea Ravioli, Asparagus Tips, Side Stripe Shrimp & Fennel Crema

Ask For Luigi
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St. | 604-428-2544 | WEBSITE
Celebrate Mother's Day With Exclusive Weekend Specials at Di Beppe and Ask for Luigi
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Pourhouse, Cadeaux, Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi and Ancora
Di Beppe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
8 West Cordova St. | 604-559-1122 | WEBSITE
Celebrate Mother's Day With Exclusive Weekend Specials at Di Beppe and Ask for Luigi
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Pourhouse, Cadeaux, Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi and Ancora

