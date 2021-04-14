Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go

Portrait

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering, the local company known for its genuinely Vancouver approach to cuisine, readies to offer a Mother’s Day Brunch Picnic that’s sure to impress. Chef Dan Olson’s offering perfectly balances refinement with rustic charm making it perfect for an outdoor occasion. With no heating or cooking required, the package makes the celebration truly effortless. The set is available for pickup or delivery through the Lower Mainland.

The picnic-inspired package comes ready to eat and features an assortment of seasonal dishes. Moms will be thrilled to unwrap various artfully produced Fancy Tea Sandwiches with ingredient combinations such as the sweet and salty pairing of prosciutto, Regganio and mango, among others; there’s also the decadently creamy pesto hummus with garbanzo beans and poached quails egg. Other highlights include: Chilled Green Gazpacho with Blackened Shrimp, a refreshing soup of heirloom tomatoes and cucumber with mild heat from jalapeño balanced perfectly with creamy burrata; and House Smoked Salmon, complete with all the accompaniments. For dessert, an Upside Down Cake with Blackberries & Lemon Cream will be included; this super moist cake is fragrant with citrus and provides a sweet and tart profile that’s sensationally spring.

Mother’s Day Brunch Package

Deviled Eggs with Pimento Cheese & Chives

House Smoked Salmon
Marinated New Potatoes, Dill Crème Fraîche, Shaved Onion, Cucumber, Caper

Chilled Green Gazpacho
Blackened Shrimp & Burrata

Spring Vegetable Salad
Arugula, Fresh Peas, Fava Beans, Baby Carrots, Shaved Radish, Marinated Artichokes, White Asparagus, Creamy Avocado & Basil Dressing

Fancy Tea Sandwiches
Curried Chicken Salad & Almond
Ham, Brie & Apple
Prosciutto, Reggiano & Mango
Pesto Hummus, Fresh Garbanzo Bean & Poached Quails Egg
(vegetarian substitute Cucumber, Cream Cheese & Watercress)

Dessert
Upside Down Cake with Blackberries & Lemon Cream

Railtown Catering’s Mother’s Day package is available for $199.00, which serves four people. Packages are cold, do not require any reheating, and are designed to be eaten shortly after pick up. Orders can be made on the Railtown Catering website or by calling 604-568-8811; orders must be received by May 5 at 10:00 a.m. Meals will be available for pickup from 397 Railway Street, Saturday, May and Sunday, May 9 between 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Delivery charges are additional.

Orders placed by Tuesday, April 27, will receive a complimentary Sangria kit (makes eight beverages, $45.00 value).

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

Railtown Catering
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811 | WEBSITE
Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go
Railtown Catering Reveals Menu for Easter To-Go Feast, Available April 4/5

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Previous
Livlite Gives a Supplier Shout Out to the Dumpling King
Next
All the Cool Local Ceramics Your Mom Wants for Her Collection

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite Gives a Supplier Shout Out to the Dumpling King

Community News

BCHF Announces Second Leg of #HospitalityHustle and ‘We Fight for Hospitality’ Month Promo

Community News / Kitsilano

MAENAM’S UNSUNG HEROES // Mike Tuangkitkun, Indispensable Chef de Cuisine

Community News / Commercial Drive

Four Local Restaurants Team Up for New ‘Reusables’ Initiative Earth Day Promotion