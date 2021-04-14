Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering, the local company known for its genuinely Vancouver approach to cuisine, readies to offer a Mother’s Day Brunch Picnic that’s sure to impress. Chef Dan Olson’s offering perfectly balances refinement with rustic charm making it perfect for an outdoor occasion. With no heating or cooking required, the package makes the celebration truly effortless. The set is available for pickup or delivery through the Lower Mainland.

The picnic-inspired package comes ready to eat and features an assortment of seasonal dishes. Moms will be thrilled to unwrap various artfully produced Fancy Tea Sandwiches with ingredient combinations such as the sweet and salty pairing of prosciutto, Regganio and mango, among others; there’s also the decadently creamy pesto hummus with garbanzo beans and poached quails egg. Other highlights include: Chilled Green Gazpacho with Blackened Shrimp, a refreshing soup of heirloom tomatoes and cucumber with mild heat from jalapeño balanced perfectly with creamy burrata; and House Smoked Salmon, complete with all the accompaniments. For dessert, an Upside Down Cake with Blackberries & Lemon Cream will be included; this super moist cake is fragrant with citrus and provides a sweet and tart profile that’s sensationally spring.

Mother’s Day Brunch Package

Deviled Eggs with Pimento Cheese & Chives

House Smoked Salmon

Marinated New Potatoes, Dill Crème Fraîche, Shaved Onion, Cucumber, Caper

Chilled Green Gazpacho

Blackened Shrimp & Burrata

Spring Vegetable Salad

Arugula, Fresh Peas, Fava Beans, Baby Carrots, Shaved Radish, Marinated Artichokes, White Asparagus, Creamy Avocado & Basil Dressing

Fancy Tea Sandwiches

Curried Chicken Salad & Almond

Ham, Brie & Apple

Prosciutto, Reggiano & Mango

Pesto Hummus, Fresh Garbanzo Bean & Poached Quails Egg

(vegetarian substitute Cucumber, Cream Cheese & Watercress)

Dessert

Upside Down Cake with Blackberries & Lemon Cream

Railtown Catering’s Mother’s Day package is available for $199.00, which serves four people. Packages are cold, do not require any reheating, and are designed to be eaten shortly after pick up. Orders can be made on the Railtown Catering website or by calling 604-568-8811; orders must be received by May 5 at 10:00 a.m. Meals will be available for pickup from 397 Railway Street, Saturday, May and Sunday, May 9 between 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Delivery charges are additional.

Orders placed by Tuesday, April 27, will receive a complimentary Sangria kit (makes eight beverages, $45.00 value).

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.