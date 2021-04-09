Martini’s Restaurant Details New Take-Out and Patio Features

The Goods from Martini’s Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | The Martini’s patio is open for business! We have a few tables available at a first-come-first-serve basis when we open at 3pm, just in time for the sun to be shining directly onto our small but lovely patio.

Happy hour starts at 3pm and runs until 6pm. When the sun starts to go down it can still get a bit chilly, so we are recommending people to BYOB (Blanket, that is) to get cozy, and enjoy a drink and some comfort food to help warm up.

Peak patio time is around 7:30-8pm when Broadway gets a bit quieter, the sun is setting and you can let the cares of the day float away!

We are also offering a selection of our Happy Hour food items to to-go for the time being, while full dine-in service is closed. Take it home or to the park on a sunny day – Jonathan Rogers Park is just behind us on West 8th. It is fun to sit and watch all the dogs run around, and it also has a wonderful view of the North Shore Mountains.

Check out the menu and order your take-out or delivery here.