Salt Tasting Room Pairs With Avelyn Florist for Special Valentine’s Day Packages

The GOODS from Salt Tasting Room

Vancouver, BC | To support each other through these difficult times, and to reduce the amount of places people have to go to treat the ones they love, we and neighbouring Avelyn Florist are offering the perfect Valentine’s Day celebration to take home. The collaboration includes Our Salt Box (a pizza box crammed full of delicious rotating charcuterie meats and cheeses with matching condiments and crackers) alongside Avelyn’s “forever rose” — a constant reminder of your love.

Pre-order for both pick up and delivery is available through our website, salttastingroom.com. Payment is done before you collect to reduce time spent in store.