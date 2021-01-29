Community News / Kitsilano

Two Tasting Menus Fan the Flames of Love at Kitsilano’s Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Brimming with bold Thai flavours and designed for sharing, Maenam’s Chef’s Tasting Menus will bring a spicy spark to your Valentine’s Day. And dining out with loved ones can be special without being expensive, as Chef Angus An is thoughtfully celebrating love by continuing his Dine Out Vancouver menu from February 12 through 15 — one of the busiest dining weekends of the year.

“Our guests are an extension of our Maenam family,” explains An. “We know this year has been a challenge for many, so we’re offering an exceptional dining experience at an accessible price.”

Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menus are priced per person at $37 (lunch) and $48 (dinner) and served family-style to be shared for an authentic Thai dining experience. The lunch menu includes one starter and three mains (dessert is optional at $5 per person) to be shared between two people. The dinner menu includes snacks, one starter, three mains, and two desserts to be shared between two people.

There’s even more reason to celebrate as Family Day falls on February 15, making it a fun and festive long weekend. Since babysitters currently aren’t an option for most, make it a family-friendly feast and order up a tasting menu for four or more. Flying solo? Maenam has you covered with a tempting selection of chef An’s most popular signature dishes.

Whether you’re dining in or picking up food to go, Maenam’s sharply priced special Chef’s Tasting Menus accommodate a variety of dietary requirements. Omnivore, pescatarian, and vegetarian menus are all available for both lunch and dinner, and guests can choose to share their intimate meal either at the restaurant or in the comfort of their own homes.

Choice bites for your midday meal include grilled Thai house-made pork sausage salad with crispy rice, velvety tom ka coconut soup with banana blossom and mushrooms, aromatic Panang peanut curry of braised beef, and delicate lingcod with 8-spice sauce. Maenam’s dinner delights include hot and sour soup of local sturgeon with galangal and Thai basil, brightly piquant grilled free-range chicken salad with pomelo and crispy fried shallots, and southern-style seafood turmeric gati curry accented with makrut lime and ikura. Dessert is always a good idea; choose from Thai sweet sticky rice cake with coconut cream or mor kaeng, a hazelnut custard cake with crispy shallot.

Dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout slots can be booked via direct phone call to the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged. Want it delivered? Set tasting-menus can also be ordered via UberEats.

If your Valentine likes to flex their skills in the kitchen, give them the gift of learning how to prepare Angus An’s modern Thai dishes at home by picking up a copy of his new cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking.

ABOUT MAENAM | From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing Maenam’s award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, a well-informed beer list, and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails. Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year, celebrating the restaurant’s significant influence on Vancouver’s dining culture.

