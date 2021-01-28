Juke Fried Chicken and Chickadee Announce Special Features for Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl

The GOODS from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s chicken-and-rib favourite Juke Fried Chicken and its adjacent cocktail/snack bar Chickadee will keep the at-home fires burning this February by bringing back their popular ‘Let’s Cluck’ Fried Chicken Bouquets and offering a special DIY Cocktail Kit for Valentine’s Day. Juke will also be serving up a Super Bowl ‘Pick-Six Package’ from February 1 to 7.

LET’S CLUCK’ FRIED CHICKEN VALENTINE’S DAY BOUQUETS

Limited quantities available to pre-order for pickup Sunday, February 14 | $29

Once again, Juke is sharing the love this Valentine’s Day with the return of its popular and perennially sold-out ‘Let’s Cluck’ Fried Chicken Bouquets available exclusively for pickup on Sunday, February 14. Each bouquet swaps out the been-there, done-that Valentine’s Day floral arrangement in favour of eight mouth-watering pieces of Juke’s trademark gluten-free, crispy fried chicken in decorative wrap for $29 plus tax.

CHICKADEE VALENTINE’S COCKTAIL KITS

Limited quantities available to pre-order for pickup February 9 to 14 at Chickadee | $69

Contact-free, ’80s-themed cocktail bar Chickadee is shaking things up for Valentine’s Day and helping at-home bartenders set the mood by offering special Valentine’s Day Cocktail Kits for two, custom created by its all-star bar team of Sabrine Dhaliwal and Lily Duong for $69 plus tax.

Available to pre-order for pickup from Tuesday, February 9 to Sunday, February 14 via thechickadeeroom.com, each Valentine’s Day kit contains step-by-step recipes, instructions and all the necessary supplies and garnishes to craft a total of eight signature cocktails — four each of the ‘Light My Fire’ and ‘Smooth Operator’ — for two ‘thirsty’ people.

JUKE SUPER BOWL ‘PICK-SIX PACKAGES’

Limited quantities available for pickup February 1 to 7 | Feeds Six Adults for $95

Juke will get NFL fans fired up for the Super Bowl (Sunday, February 7) by bringing back its ‘Pick-Six Packages’ available for pickup from February 1 to 7. Each package includes a mini football and all of the following southern-fried fare:

10 pieces of Juke’s classic, gluten-free fried chicken

Six Waffles

(can be substituted for gluten-free waffles)

10 Hot Wings

One Large Fries

Two orders of East Asian Peanut Slaw

One Large Gravy

HOW TO ORDER | Juke’s Pick-Six Packages are priced at $95 plus tax and available in limited quantities for pickup at Juke from February 1 to 7. Juke’s Let’s Cluck Fried Chicken Bouquets are priced at $29 plus tax and available in limited quantities to pre-order for pickup at Juke (182 Keefer Street) on Sunday, February 14. Chickadee’s Valentine’s Cocktail Kits are priced at $69 plus tax and available in limited quantities to pre-order for pickup at Chickadee (182 Keefer Street) from Tuesday, February 9 to Sunday, February 14. Orders can be made online at jukefriedchicken.com.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs, Juke also features a mouth-watering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides as well as an array of signature and classic cocktails, wine and local craft beer served up next door in a new contact-free cocktail hotspot called Chickadee.

ABOUT CHICKADEE | A wholly new concept to Vancouver, Chickadee reintroduces cocktail fans to fun nights out with friends by offering a list of contact-free, ‘choose your own cocktail’ experiences that allows guests to pre-order and customize drinks via its website. Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to late, Chickadee is the latest project for partners and industry veterans Justin Tisdall, Bryan Satterford and award-winning bar personality Sabrine Dhaliwal and allows spirit lovers to customize nights out with their health, safety and social distancing concerns front of mind. A full menu of Juke’s popular, Southern-fried chicken and ribs, snacks, salads and sides is also available for ordering and pickup from Juke’s takeout window located adjacent to Chickadee.