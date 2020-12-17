Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Say Hello to the Holidays With 33 Brewing Experiment's BC Cranberry Sour B33R Drop

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. This month’s second B33R Drop is a BC Cranberry Sour, and is available on December 18th for pick up in our tasting room and on our web store while supplies last. See details on the latest release from 33 Brewing Experiment below…


33-EXP.009.MKII

BC CRANBERRY SOUR
5.7% ABV
TART, BLUSH, BRIGHT

Colour: Red
Aroma: Tart and saucy with late harvest berry, pineapple and lemon.
Flavour: Bright acidity with complex layers of cranberry, lingonberry and juicy, red currant and huckleberry.

Brewed with barley, wheat and spelt, and fermented with a special mixed culture in oak Foeder #3, this beer was re-fermented on BC sourced cranberries for a delicate berry character and complex acidity. Say hello to the holidays with our BC Cranberry Sour!

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
