The GOODS from Modus

Vancouver, BC | Modus Broadway turns 3 on December 14th and with no party in the works this year we’re celebrating with a minimal and hearty chowder menu for take-out only. The chowder comes complete with a house-baked old-bay bread roll and dessert (lemon curd and poppy parfait). A vegetarian option will also be available, along with smoked sablefish and other options to one-up your bowls. Pre-order and secure a time slot here.