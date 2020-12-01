Community News / Yaletown

Homer Street Café and Bar Announces Christmas Dinner At-Home Packages

Vancouver, BC | Homer Street Café and Bar is ringing in the Yuletide season with convenient, heat-and-eat, take-out Christmas Dinners. The Homer for the Holidays menu will be available for purchase by phone and online as of Tuesday, December 1, and can be picked up between December 22 and 23.

For $85, the three-course Homer for the Holidays menu boasts traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings and serves two generously — because we know next-day leftovers are the best part of Christmas Dinner!

APPETIZER
Butternut Squash Velouté
(roasted squash, carrot, onion, garlic, spices, brandy)

MAIN COURSE
Sage Roasted Hayter’s Farms Turkey
(12oz of white and dark meat, butter, thyme, sage, lemon)

Mashed Potatoes & Traditional Stuffing
(Yukon Gold potatoes, cream, butter, brioche, onion, garlic, egg, herbs)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Honey Glazed Carrots
(brussels sprouts, olive oil, spices, carrots, thyme, garlic, honey, lemon)

Country Style Giblet Gravy
(brandy, madeira, rich turkey stock, gluten-free flour, onion, garlic, thyme)

DESSERT
Classic Shortbread & Old-Fashioned Molasses Cookies
(gluten, dairy, egg, sugar, shortening, molasses)

Adding to your Christmas convenience, Beverage Director JS Dupuis has carefully curated four wine packages to pair with the Homer for the Holidays menu, with discounts of 40% off regular pricing. Each package contains four bottles in a theme: The Cab ($149) and BC Pinot ($158) Packages showcase the best of BC and the Pacific Northwest in their respective grapes, while The Bordeaux ($197) and French Bubbles Discovery ($147) Packages feature winning selections from their very distinct terroirs. These can be ordered alongside your food package and picked up at the same time.

Homer for the Holidays and Wine Package orders may be secured by contacting the restaurant directly (604-428-4299) or via Tock, starting December 1, 2020.

Holiday packages may be scheduled for pick-up at the restaurant between December 22 and December 23 during business hours.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
898 Homer St. | 604-428-4299 | WEBSITE
