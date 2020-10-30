Opportunity Knocks / False Creek

Earnest Ice Cream Seeks Front of House Manager for Quebec Street Shop

Vancouver, BC | We’re looking for an experienced leader who is passionate, curious, and as obsessive as we are about constant improvement to join our management team. We offer a fun, positive work environment, room for growth, competitive wages, and extended benefits.

We’re looking for folks who are;

– Ice cream enthusiasts
– Eager to be a long-term part of our team
– Friendly, energetic, self-motivated, and quick learners
– Good communicators and problem solvers
– Interested in local food, sustainability and generally making the world a better place
– Detail oriented; able to consistently maintain high quality standards
– Comfortable working effectively under pressure in a fast-paced environment
– Available evenings and weekends
– 2 years management experience

We are a values-driven company crafting Vancouver’s best ice cream using local, seasonal ingredients and an obsession with quality and service. We continually refine our business practices, aim to be as sustainable as possible and are a proud part of our local economy and community.

For additional information please visit our website or send your resume to jobs (at) earnesticecream.com.

Earnest Ice Cream (Olympic Village)
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1829 Quebec St. | WEBSITE
False Creek

