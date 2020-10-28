Fanny Bay Oyster Bar’s New Executive Chef, Tommy Shorthouse, Launches New Menu Today

The GOODS from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | We are excited to announce that Chef Tommy Shorthouse, formerly of Homer Street Cafe and Tableau Bar Bistro, has come on board as our new Executive Chef at the Fanny Bay Oyster Bar! Chef Tommy will be launching his new menu with us this Wednesday, Oct. 28th.

The menu will still feature our farm fresh shellfish and line up of premium oysters, but it will also feature Shorthouse’s comforting play on popular seafood dishes like scallops & pork belly, Louie salad, oyster po’boys, basque lingcod, a seafood boil featuring Dungeness crab and more. Chef Tommy’s love for fresh BC ingredients lines up perfectly with our laid back ‘tide to table’ concept here at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, as well as maintains our top standards for sustainable and seasonal seafood.

Guests can reserve a table with us to try the new menu through Opentable or by phone at 778-379-9510.

*Please note that we cannot seat groups larger than 6 people, and will not split up large parties on to multiple tables for our staff and guest safety at this time.

About Fanny Bay Oysters | Fanny Bay Oysters is the largest Canadian shellfish farming company, family-owned and operated. We grow oysters, clams, mussels, specializing in premium quality live half-shell oysters. In addition to our wholesale distribution, we own a bustling oyster bar and attached shellfish market in Vancouver to exemplify our “Tide to Table” philosophy and set the gold standard for oyster shucking presentation. Fanny Bay Oysters is a family company, committed to a positive work environment as well as long-tenured and happy employees. We believe that oysters are our region’s greatest culinary treasure, on par with other fine ingredients from around the world. We want to create an enthusiastic, exciting atmosphere with knowledgeable employees; to be great ambassadors of the Pacific Northwest.