Community News / Yaletown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar’s New Executive Chef, Tommy Shorthouse, Launches New Menu Today

Portrait

The GOODS from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | We are excited to announce that Chef Tommy Shorthouse, formerly of Homer Street Cafe and Tableau Bar Bistro, has come on board as our new Executive Chef at the Fanny Bay Oyster Bar! Chef Tommy will be launching his new menu with us this Wednesday, Oct. 28th.

The menu will still feature our farm fresh shellfish and line up of premium oysters, but it will also feature Shorthouse’s comforting play on popular seafood dishes like scallops & pork belly, Louie salad, oyster po’boys, basque lingcod, a seafood boil featuring Dungeness crab and more. Chef Tommy’s love for fresh BC ingredients lines up perfectly with our laid back ‘tide to table’ concept here at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, as well as maintains our top standards for sustainable and seasonal seafood.

Guests can reserve a table with us to try the new menu through Opentable or by phone at 778-379-9510.

*Please note that we cannot seat groups larger than 6 people, and will not split up large parties on to multiple tables for our staff and guest safety at this time.

About Fanny Bay Oysters | Fanny Bay Oysters is the largest Canadian shellfish farming company, family-owned and operated. We grow oysters, clams, mussels, specializing in premium quality live half-shell oysters. In addition to our wholesale distribution, we own a bustling oyster bar and attached shellfish market in Vancouver to exemplify our “Tide to Table” philosophy and set the gold standard for oyster shucking presentation. Fanny Bay Oysters is a family company, committed to a positive work environment as well as long-tenured and happy employees. We believe that oysters are our region’s greatest culinary treasure, on par with other fine ingredients from around the world. We want to create an enthusiastic, exciting atmosphere with knowledgeable employees; to be great ambassadors of the Pacific Northwest.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar’s New Executive Chef, Tommy Shorthouse, Launches New Menu Today
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

Remembering the Elegant Weirdness of Yaletown’s Long-Shuttered Elixir Bistro

The first (and very likely last) Vancouver restaurant to ever screen a live feed of its dining room above its washroom urinals.

Popular

Drinker / North Vancouver

New North Vancouver Winery Poses the Question, “What Happens Now?”

The new wine brand has released five bottles since launching in August with a second batch slated to drop in November.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Opening Soon

Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

As fans of all things Iberian like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas we're plenty excited to check this place out.

Intelligence Briefs

On Going Down in Flames and the Attractive Escape of the High End Dining Experience

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia learns about Coffee Crisp and of local chefs leaving the city for good.

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

East Van’s ‘Flourist’ Hiring for Multiple Positions

Previous
On the Need to Keep Fighting and Never Caring What Chip Wilson Thinks
Next
Gastown’s Pourhouse to Kick Off Biweekly Tasting Series in Support of ‘Mind the Bar’

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse to Kick Off Biweekly Tasting Series in Support of ‘Mind the Bar’

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Bring Back ‘Nocturnum’ Dark IPA and ‘Boris’ Russian Imperial Stout

Community News / Main Street

Torafuku’s Beloved ‘Le Tigre’ Food Truck Returns to Vancouver’s Streets This Friday

Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria to Offer Limited-Edition Truffle Tasting Menu All November Long