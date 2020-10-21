Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Upcoming Boutique Food Hall ‘A-OK Commissary’ Seeks Senior Barista, Senior Dishwasher

Portrait

The GOODS from A-OK Commissary

Vancouver, BC | A-OK Commissary is a one-of-a-kind boutique food hall that focuses on everyday luxury dining, including an ever-evolving menu committed to featuring some of BC’s finest farmers and food purveyors. A concept many years in the making and opening in the Aritzia Support Office this Fall 2020, A-OK Commissary will become the heart of Aritzia’s iconic and innovative workplace – a place that inspires connection at all levels. We are excited to build our high-performing team and are looking for people who share our passion for unique experiences, outstanding service, and exceptional detail. A-OK Commissary will be open during the day from Monday to Friday.

THE OPPORTUNITIES | Senior Barista & Senior Dishwasher

Want to know more about Aritzia? Head to our About Us page for the scoop on who we are and what we do. Aritzia is an Equal Opportunity employer. Aritzia believes in providing an inclusive workplace where all individuals have opportunity to succeed. We are committed to doing so by providing accessible employment practices. Requests for accommodation due to a disability can be made at any stage of the recruitment process and applicants are asked to make their accommodation needs known.

A-OK Commissary and Cafe
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
611 Alexander St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Upcoming Boutique Food Hall ‘A-OK Commissary’ Seeks Senior Barista, Senior Dishwasher
A-OK Commissary Has Several Positions Open

