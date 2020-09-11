AnnaLena Announces Award-Winning Katie Ingram as New General Manager

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | The AnnaLena team is thrilled to announce the appointment of Katie Ingram as their new General Manager.

Ingram is no stranger to the hospitality scene in Vancouver. After moving here from Toronto 7 years ago, Katie quickly became a specialist in the cocktail and spirits world. Ingram provides her work – with a level of grace and hospitality – that has helped propel her to the top of the industry.

Ingram’s roles as Head Bartender at Uva Wine + Cocktail Bar, and Bar Manager of Gastown’s L’Abattoir helped lay the foundation for countless competition wins, educational trips around the world, and a two time Top 4 National Finalist for Diageo’s World Class Canada. Ingram is the International Brand Ambassador for Bittered Sling – an award-winning locally-based bitters company. Most recently, Katie Ingram was part of the opening team at Toptable’s newest restaurant, ELISA wood-fired grill.

Katie has worked alongside some amazing restaurant managers and industry vets like Lauren Mote, Jonathan Chovancek, Ricardo Ferreira, Paul Grunberg and Lisa Haley. “Their mentorship throughout the years has given me the confidence to take the next step in this industry.”

Ingram says, “I am obsessed with hospitality and the magic of it all. With AnnaLena’s tasting menu, how could I resist the opportunity to work with and inspire a rock solid team! Chef Mike, Jeff and Scott have built something really special here. I am looking forward to bringing some of my creative attitude to the dining experience of our guests.”

As Wayne Gretzky says: ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’ Growing up in a home where Saturday night was (and still is) Hockey Night in Canada, Ingram learned that you have to take risks to score, but it takes a team to win the game.

Katie will be managing daily operations and floor service alongside Wine Director Scott Mitchell. Don’t worry, you will still find Vancouver Magazine’s Bartender of the Year behind the stick mixing drinks.

AnnaLena is currently offering a weekly tasting menu from Chef Michael Robbins Wednesday – Sunday nights.