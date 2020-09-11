Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Announces Award-Winning Katie Ingram as New General Manager

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | The AnnaLena team is thrilled to announce the appointment of Katie Ingram as their new General Manager.

Ingram is no stranger to the hospitality scene in Vancouver. After moving here from Toronto 7 years ago, Katie quickly became a specialist in the cocktail and spirits world. Ingram provides her work – with a level of grace and hospitality – that has helped propel her to the top of the industry.

Ingram’s roles as Head Bartender at Uva Wine + Cocktail Bar, and Bar Manager of Gastown’s L’Abattoir helped lay the foundation for countless competition wins, educational trips around the world, and a two time Top 4 National Finalist for Diageo’s World Class Canada. Ingram is the International Brand Ambassador for Bittered Sling – an award-winning locally-based bitters company. Most recently, Katie Ingram was part of the opening team at Toptable’s newest restaurant, ELISA wood-fired grill.

Katie has worked alongside some amazing restaurant managers and industry vets like Lauren Mote, Jonathan Chovancek, Ricardo Ferreira, Paul Grunberg and Lisa Haley. “Their mentorship throughout the years has given me the confidence to take the next step in this industry.”

Ingram says, “I am obsessed with hospitality and the magic of it all. With AnnaLena’s tasting menu, how could I resist the opportunity to work with and inspire a rock solid team! Chef Mike, Jeff and Scott have built something really special here. I am looking forward to bringing some of my creative attitude to the dining experience of our guests.”

As Wayne Gretzky says: ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’ Growing up in a home where Saturday night was (and still is) Hockey Night in Canada, Ingram learned that you have to take risks to score, but it takes a team to win the game.

Katie will be managing daily operations and floor service alongside Wine Director Scott Mitchell. Don’t worry, you will still find Vancouver Magazine’s Bartender of the Year behind the stick mixing drinks.

AnnaLena is currently offering a weekly tasting menu from Chef Michael Robbins Wednesday – Sunday nights.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
AnnaLena Announces Award-Winning Katie Ingram as New General Manager
Several Front of House Positions Open at AnnaLena

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Cool Things We Want / Kitsilano

One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Has Finally Produced a Cookbook, and We Want It

I'm not certain which of Maenam's 100+ recipes I'm going to try and tackle first, but I expect to be both challenged and rewarded.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Stupidity Killing Bars and Surrendering Vancouver to Selfish Supercar Drivers

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds plays a game of bingo in our increasingly dystopian hellworld.

Intelligence Briefs

On Dinner for Rich People, Tiki Time Bombs and All the Patio Heaters in the World

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds doughnut-style bannock and fewer people Instagramming food.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

A-OK Commissary Has Several Positions Open

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Gyoza Bar Launches New Japanese Sorbet Bar Treats

Community News / North Vancouver

‘Polygon Podcast’ Meditates on New Exhibition as Art Gallery Resumes Saturday Tours

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Launches All-Day Monday Happy Hour

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ Reopens for Dine-In Guests, Now With Full Table Service