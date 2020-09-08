Settlement Brewing on Hunt for Part-Time Brewer / Cellar-Person

The GOODS from Settlement Brewing

The Settlement Brewing Manufacturing Collective, located in the Settlement Building in Railtown, Vancouver, is a facility of collaboration, innovation, and fermenting friendships. Launched in 2014 under the Postmark Brewing name, sharing a home with its sister company Vancouver Urban Winery, the space has evolved to allow room for creativity, small batch production, and invite new and growing beer and cider companies to contract tank space. While the facility has been rebranded as Settlement Brewing to reflect the new energy of the brand, it has retained the same vision: make great beer to drink with great company.

We are on the hunt for a part-time Brewer / Cellar-Person to join our crew and grow with us!

Responsibilities Include:

Production:

– Work with the Head Brewer to

– Can and Keg Settlement and Partner brands

– Transfer, Filter Dry Hop and Carbonate Settlement and partner brands

– CIP Tanks and Packaging Lines

– Harvest Yeast

– Assist with brews as necessary

– prepare orders for departure

– Aid Brewing and Cider Partners with their daily operation

Qualifications:

– Brewery production experience is preferred

– Physically fit; able to lift 55lb bags, etc., manoeuvre kegs, etc.

– Strong communication skills. Ability to work well with and maintain working relationships with contractors.

– Forklift experience an asset

– Experience working with a canning line (Wild Goose) an asset.

– Mechanically inclined

– Flexible schedule

Think you’re the person for the job? Send your resume and a brief introduction to info [at] settlementbuilding.com. Cheers!