Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Settlement Brewing on Hunt for Part-Time Brewer / Cellar-Person

Portrait

The GOODS from Settlement Brewing

The Settlement Brewing Manufacturing Collective, located in the Settlement Building in Railtown, Vancouver, is a facility of collaboration, innovation, and fermenting friendships. Launched in 2014 under the Postmark Brewing name, sharing a home with its sister company Vancouver Urban Winery, the space has evolved to allow room for creativity, small batch production, and invite new and growing beer and cider companies to contract tank space. While the facility has been rebranded as Settlement Brewing to reflect the new energy of the brand, it has retained the same vision: make great beer to drink with great company.

We are on the hunt for a part-time Brewer / Cellar-Person to join our crew and grow with us!

Responsibilities Include:

Production:
– Work with the Head Brewer to
– Can and Keg Settlement and Partner brands
– Transfer, Filter Dry Hop and Carbonate Settlement and partner brands
– CIP Tanks and Packaging Lines
– Harvest Yeast
– Assist with brews as necessary
– prepare orders for departure
– Aid Brewing and Cider Partners with their daily operation

Qualifications:

– Brewery production experience is preferred
– Physically fit; able to lift 55lb bags, etc., manoeuvre kegs, etc.
– Strong communication skills. Ability to work well with and maintain working relationships with contractors.
– Forklift experience an asset
– Experience working with a canning line (Wild Goose) an asset.
– Mechanically inclined
– Flexible schedule

Think you’re the person for the job? Send your resume and a brief introduction to info [at] settlementbuilding.com. Cheers!

Settlement Brewing
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
55 Dunlevy Ave | WEBSITE
Settlement Brewing on Hunt for Part-Time Brewer / Cellar-Person

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in a City Full of Sociopaths and Allowing Hate to Masquerade as Religion

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr imagines affordable housing in Trump Tower an an end to wellness checks.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This Deliciously Balanced Mortadella Hot Dog on the Edge of Strathcona

Savour its ragout of corn that's zapped with a lemon-zested mayo and a blizzard of grated parmesan cheese.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto on Hunt for General Manager

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Award-Winning ‘Pluvio’ on Hunt for Pastry Chef/Cook

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Salt Spring Wild Cider Seeks Creative Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ and ‘Hundy’ Seeks to Grow Front of House Team