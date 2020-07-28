Community News / Main Street

The Arbor to Kick Off New Sunday BBQ Series on August 2nd

The GOODS from The Arbor

Vancouver, BC | The Arbor announces its inaugural Sunday BBQ Series set to launch this Sunday, August 2nd. Chefs Patrick Hancock and Jo Hognestad will be stationed on the Arbor’s backyard patio from noon to night grilling a special one-day-only menu designed in the Arbor’s creative comfort food style. Entrance to the cook-off is $25, which includes a full meal and drink of choice. The regular a-la-carte Arbor menu will not be available.

Don’t let the Summer of 2020 be a total write-off! The Arbor is doing everything it can to make sure you experience the joys of summer right from its own backyard! Come experience a physically conscious cookout the likes of which no one had ever thought possible (or necessary).

Two chefs, one grill, a $#!+ load of veg blowing smoke all day and night. Leave your visions of burgers and dogs at home – this is farm fresh all the way! Craving grandma’s corn bread? She gave us the recipe and we’re grillin’ it! Klippers Organics Zucchini? Grilled. Kohlrabi? Fire! Stuffed jalapenos? Double fire! Sit and chill or take this feast to your park of choice.

Tickets are available at the door on the day of the event and seating is first come, first serve on the patio and in the dining room.

ABOUT THE ARBOR | Located on Vancouver’s Main St, The Arbor is only half a block away from its sister restaurant, The Acorn. Specializing in creatively conceived and executed vegetable-forward comfort food, The Arbor puts a premium on quality, whole food ingredients through its many relationships with local and organic farms. Processed fake meats? No, thanks.

Arbor
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3941 Main St. | 604-620-3256 | WEBSITE
