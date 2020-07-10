Como Taperia and Paella Guys Team Up for Authentic Paella Experience on the Patio This Sunday

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of its new patio and in-house Mercado, Como Taperia and the Paella Guys have teamed up for an authentic, outdoor Spanish experience featuring Paella on Sunday, July 12th.

Just like in Spain, where Paella is often enjoyed on Sunday afternoons, three giant Paellas will be cooked on Como’s patio, and served over three time slots – 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm. Personal sized plates of Paella will be $15 each and the rest of the Como Chico menu will be available.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the Mercado, and shop through Como’s store, stocked with Spanish conservas, olives, peppers from Navarra, Natural wines from Spain and BC (available to drink on the patio with corkage), and much more. Anyone who spends $75 or more in the Mercado will receive a free portion of Paella!

Limited reservations can be made at www.Resy.com at 12pm, 2pm, or 4pm (seating inside and outside) or send an email to info@comotaperia.com Walk ins are also welcome.

About ¿CóMO? Taperia | Experience the fun, and sometimes a little crazy vibes of Spain’s tapas bars at ¿CóMO? Taperia, named #2 on Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2019 list in enRoute magazine. Located in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, guests can hang out at the bustling entrance stand-up bar or sit and revel in a variety of small bites, tapas, and Spanish-imported conservas, all the while sipping on Gin & Tonics, Sherry, Spanish vermouth, beer, and an extensive list of wines and Cava.