Community News / Main Street

Como Taperia and Paella Guys Team Up for Authentic Paella Experience on the Patio This Sunday

Portrait

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of its new patio and in-house Mercado, Como Taperia and the Paella Guys have teamed up for an authentic, outdoor Spanish experience featuring Paella on Sunday, July 12th.

Just like in Spain, where Paella is often enjoyed on Sunday afternoons, three giant Paellas will be cooked on Como’s patio, and served over three time slots – 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm. Personal sized plates of Paella will be $15 each and the rest of the Como Chico menu will be available.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the Mercado, and shop through Como’s store, stocked with Spanish conservas, olives, peppers from Navarra, Natural wines from Spain and BC (available to drink on the patio with corkage), and much more. Anyone who spends $75 or more in the Mercado will receive a free portion of Paella!

Limited reservations can be made at www.Resy.com at 12pm, 2pm, or 4pm (seating inside and outside) or send an email to info@comotaperia.com Walk ins are also welcome.

About ¿CóMO? Taperia | Experience the fun, and sometimes a little crazy vibes of Spain’s tapas bars at ¿CóMO? Taperia, named #2 on Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2019 list in enRoute magazine. Located in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, guests can hang out at the bustling entrance stand-up bar or sit and revel in a variety of small bites, tapas, and Spanish-imported conservas, all the while sipping on Gin & Tonics, Sherry, Spanish vermouth, beer, and an extensive list of wines and Cava.

Como Taperia
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue | WEBSITE
Como Taperia and Paella Guys Team Up for Authentic Paella Experience on the Patio This Sunday
Como Taperia Reopening May 28th With ‘Como Chico’ Pop-Up Concept

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern food truck concept will go brick and mortar on a busy stretch of Main Street at the end of summer.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // ‘Roni-Cup’ Pepperoni Slices at AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint

The thin layer of explosive flavour and crispy/chewy texture match all of my late night memories of New York City.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Owners of Como Taperia Detail Patio Struggle With City Hall

In this episode, we chat with Shaun Layton and Frankie Harrington about getting tripped up by bureaucratic red tape.

Vancouverites / Main Street

Questions Big, Small and Pressing with Local Designer and Musician, Isabelle Dunlop

In this Q&A, the local polymath fields our random rapid-fire questions while also addressing the impact of Covid-19.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Food Editors Being Jerks and Drinking Wine in Parks Without Permission

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds BBQ history and racism masquerading as 'store policy'.

Diner

Dining Out in a Pandemic — A Reader’s Poll

How have you been feeling about the reopening of our restaurants? Let us know by answering the following questions...

Opening Soon / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Ready to Serve Up South-East Asian Street Food in Cambie Village

The south-east Asian street food restaurant from chef Justin Cheung is set to launch July 15th on Cambie Street.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Taco Spot ‘Popina Cantina’ Opening Soon

It's coming to us in the original Sen Pad Thai location and is on track to open to the public in August, 2020.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown East Side

New Brew to Benefit Alibi Room, DTES Women’s Centre, Urban Native Youth Association

Community News / Main Street

Burdock & Co Welcomes Summer With Dining Room Reopening, New Patio Launch

Community News / Main Street

Kafka’s Coffee Launches New Line-Up of Refreshing Beverages

Community News / Kitsilano

Their There and Hundy Reopen With Curbside Patio, AnnaLena Releases New Menu