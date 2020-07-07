Kafka’s Coffee Launches New Line-Up of Refreshing Beverages

The GOODS from Kafka’s

Vancouver, BC | Kafka’s Coffee is launching a brand new line of refreshing beverages, just in time for the warmer weather. Available exclusively at its Gastown location (151 West Hastings) starting Monday, July 6th, guests can order from four new menu items: the Nitro Cold Brew, Single Origin Cold Brew, Horchata Cold Brew, and a thirst-quenching Okanagan Cherry Soda.

“There is an art to making cold brew, and we love experimenting with different ways to enhance the natural flavours of our coffee at Kafka’s,” says Aaron Kafka, owner of Kafka’s Coffee. “It’s all about the timing, the amount of water used, and of course the quality of ingredients. I love how refreshing an iced coffee can be on a hot summer’s day. Our cold brews further elevate that experience.”

The Nitro Cold Brew ($5.25) features Kafka’s espresso blend, brewed in cold water for 16 hours, kegged, and infused with nitrogen gas. It’s creamy in texture, well balanced, and super chocolatey.

A rotating selection of single origin seasonal coffee is used for Kafka’s Single Origin Cold Brew ($5.50), which is also brewed for 16 hours and served cold to enhance its natural flavours.

A grandmother of one of Kafka’s staff members inspired the Horchata Cold Brew ($5.75), which features an old world Spanish recipe with a new world twist. This 100 per cent plant-based cold brew drink is blended with oat milk, vanilla, and cinnamon – the perfect morning pick-me-up.

For those looking for a non-caffeinated item, try the Okanagan Cherry Soda ($5.25), a pure cherry juice from local BC Jobst Hof Orchards with lime juice.

The new summer line-up is available exclusively at Kafka’s Coffee in Gastown first, and then its Main Street and Great Northern Way locations a week after.

For full hours, menus, and more information, please visit www.kafkascoffee.ca.

About Kafka’s Coffee | Aaron Kafka opened his first Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since. His immense love for coffee led him to create a place for others to enjoy high-quality, brewed coffee in a supportive, community space. Kafka’s single origin beans are roasted weekly by new world micro roaster Herkimer Coffee Roasters in Seattle, Washington. Each cup is brewed individually and made with the utmost care. A supporter of the local arts, Kafka’s often houses gallery pop-ups, curated by Michael Schwartz.