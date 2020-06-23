Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Lil Bird Sandwich Co. Adds All-Day Breakfast Buns to Menu

Portrait

The GOODS from Kafka’s

Vancouver, BC | The early bird gets the worm, though, in Lil Bird Sandwich Co.’s case, its brand new breakfast sandwiches are available all day long! From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., head inside Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street and order from two options, both featuring fresh ingredients between house made milk buns: Hammer Time with ham, free-range egg, cheddar, chili mayo and pickled onions; and Eggtopia, featuring a healthy dose of kale, basil, avocado with cheddar and a free-range egg.

Available starting Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Kafka's Coffee & Tea
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2525 Main St. | 604-569-2967 | WEBSITE
Mt. Pleasant’s Lil Bird Sandwich Co. Adds All-Day Breakfast Buns to Menu
Kafka’s Coffee to Reopen Great Northern Way and Gastown Locations on June 1st

