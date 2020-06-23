Fjallraven Partner ‘Renew Retreats’ Readies Workout & Mini-Retreat Monthly Series

The GOODS from Fjällräven

Vancouver, BC | Rise up and get renewed with Renew Retreats & myMomentum: join us on the first Sunday of every month for a workout and mini-retreat.

About this Event | Join Renew Retreats Founder Danielle Leroux and a Local Fitness Instructor on the first Sunday morning of every month for a workout and mini-wellness retreat. Get renewed through sweat, self-care, and connection with like-minded women.

Our July and August Rise & Renew events will be held outdoors in Jonathan Rogers Park. For those who would still like to participate from home, we will have an online option too!

July’s wellness chat theme: Charge up. Find your flame. The way you start your day is how you live your day. Powered by myMomentum: Vancouver’s first community wellness platform.

What to expect

9:00 am: welcome by myMomentum and Renew Retreats

9:10 am to 10:00 am: workout led by local fitness instructor

10:00 am to 10:05 am: break

10:05 am to 10:25 am: inspiration and discussion on a monthly topic + community connection led by Renew Retreats

10:30 am: wrap-up

Monthly Schedule

July 5: outdoors workout in Vancouver with Pearl Cicci (online option available for those who would like to participate from home) | Swag: Sacred Foods, Snack Conscious, Hungry Buddha, Tribe ACV, Toro Matcha, Fjallraven, Woodlot | Monthly Theme: charge up find + find your flame

August 2

September 6

October 4

November 1

December 6

Who this event is for

Any self-identified woman. The workout will be suitable for all levels.

What to bring

Running shoes or trainers

Clothes you can move in

Yoga mat

Water bottle

Towel

Pen

Journal or notebook

Included in your registration:

50-minute workout

20-minute discussion + community connection on wellness and self-care

$75 value goodie bag, including a $50 voucher to shop at Fjallraven

Opportunity to connect with local hikers and like-minded women

Learn more about your hosts:

Renew Retreats: holistic hiking retreats and outdoor education for women

myMomentum: Vancouver’s first community wellness platform

Learn more about our community partners:

Fjallraven Vancouver and Pink Crown Creative.