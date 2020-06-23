Community News / Main Street

Fjallraven Partner ‘Renew Retreats’ Readies Workout & Mini-Retreat Monthly Series

The GOODS from Fjällräven

Vancouver, BC | Rise up and get renewed with Renew Retreats & myMomentum: join us on the first Sunday of every month for a workout and mini-retreat.

About this Event | Join Renew Retreats Founder Danielle Leroux and a Local Fitness Instructor on the first Sunday morning of every month for a workout and mini-wellness retreat. Get renewed through sweat, self-care, and connection with like-minded women.

Our July and August Rise & Renew events will be held outdoors in Jonathan Rogers Park. For those who would still like to participate from home, we will have an online option too!

July’s wellness chat theme: Charge up. Find your flame. The way you start your day is how you live your day. Powered by myMomentum: Vancouver’s first community wellness platform.

What to expect

9:00 am: welcome by myMomentum and Renew Retreats
9:10 am to 10:00 am: workout led by local fitness instructor
10:00 am to 10:05 am: break
10:05 am to 10:25 am: inspiration and discussion on a monthly topic + community connection led by Renew Retreats
10:30 am: wrap-up

Monthly Schedule

July 5: outdoors workout in Vancouver with Pearl Cicci (online option available for those who would like to participate from home) | Swag: Sacred Foods, Snack Conscious, Hungry Buddha, Tribe ACV, Toro Matcha, Fjallraven, Woodlot | Monthly Theme: charge up find + find your flame
August 2
September 6
October 4
November 1
December 6

Who this event is for

Any self-identified woman. The workout will be suitable for all levels.

What to bring

Running shoes or trainers
Clothes you can move in
Yoga mat
Water bottle
Towel
Pen
Journal or notebook

Included in your registration:

50-minute workout
20-minute discussion + community connection on wellness and self-care
$75 value goodie bag, including a $50 voucher to shop at Fjallraven
Opportunity to connect with local hikers and like-minded women

Learn more about your hosts:

Renew Retreats: holistic hiking retreats and outdoor education for women
myMomentum: Vancouver’s first community wellness platform

Learn more about our community partners:

Fjallraven Vancouver and Pink Crown Creative.

Fjällräven (West Broadway)
Neighbourhood: West Side
147 West Broadway | 604-559-1369 | WEBSITE
