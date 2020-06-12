Chef Angus An Reopens Chinatown’s Fat Mao Noodles

The GOODS from Fat Mao

Vancouver, BC | Fat Mao Noodles by Chef Angus An has reopened to serve its Southeast Asian-style soup noodles in Chinatown. All your favourites are back—choose your soup, then customize by choosing from five different types of noodles, including gluten-free and vegan options. Sides and drinks are also available to enjoy at the casual eatery or at home.

A maximum of 15 guests will be served at a time, with orders taken at the door, and self-service food and drink. Fat Mao Noodles is open 11:30am to 8pm, seven days a week. Get your noodles delivered via Door Dash and Uber Eats, or call to get 10% off on all takeout orders: 604-569-8192.

SOUP NOODLES

BRAISED DUCK, $18

Braised duck leg in an aromatic soy broth. Garnished with beansprouts, asian celery and bok choy. Recommended with Clear Rice Sheet Noodles or Shanghai Wide Noodles.

KHAO SOI, CHIANG MAI CURRY, $17

Braised chicken leg in a rich and creamy northern Thai style curry. Garnished with beansprouts, pickled mustard greens and crispy noodles. Served with Flat Egg Noodles.

HOT & SOUR PORK, $17

Hot and sour pork soup with BBQ pork, minced pork, and Vietnamese ham. Garnished with beansprouts, asian celery, green onion, cilantro, and peanuts. Recommended with Clear Rice Sheet Noodles.

TOM YUM GOONG (GF), $17

Creamy coconut hot and sour prawn soup with a variety of mushrooms. Garnished with asian celery, green onion, and crispy shallot. Recommended with Pho Rice Noodles.

COCONUT & MUSHROOM (GF/V), $17

Creamy coconut soup infused with galangal and lime leaf. Served with cauliflower and a variety of mushrooms. Recommended with glass vermicelli noodles.

Noodle options (choose one):

Shanghai Wide Noodles

Clear Rice Sheet Noodles (GF)

Flat Egg Noodles

Pho Rice Noodles (GF)

Glass Vermicelli Noodles (GF)

SMALL PLATES

ROTI WITH CURRY, $6

A southeast asian style flatbread with curry sauce on the side.

THAI RICE SOUP (GF), $10

Poached egg, minced pork, asian celery, green onion, and cilantro with rice in a pork broth.

ABOUT FAT MAO NOODLES | Fat Mao—meaning “prosperous cat”—is a casual eatery by Chef Angus An, with a focus on Southeast Asian-style noodle soups, sides and drinks. Flavourful, homemade broths and locally-made noodles are accompanied by smaller dishes of local seafood, house-made tofu and seasonal vegetable salads. Chef Angus recommends customizing your noodles with your choice of spicy sauces, oils, and tangy vinegars, making for a comforting, fun and interactive meal.