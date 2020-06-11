Community News / Main Street

Anh and Chi Launches New Gesture of Love: Small Batch Artisan Sauces and DIY Meal Kits

Portrait

Photograph by: Issha Marie. Art direction & graphic design by Lucy Yun

The GOODS from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | Anh and Chi brings summer into our homes with their latest gesture of love: small-batched artisan sauces and DIY meal kits. The award-winning and community-driven Vietnamese eatery on Main Street in Vancouver, BC is one of the few restaurants that stayed open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, offering takeout and delivery safely. “We had to make a hard decision in the interest of our team and guests, and glad we did. We were challenged to move quickly in a direction that we were intentionally heading – just a lot faster – and that is to make Anh and Chi more accessible to people who work, play and entertain at home,” admits brother and owner Vincent Nguyen.

While pivoting to new ways to safely operate, the brother and sister duo thoughtfully assembled a series of care packages with the restaurant’s best selling dishes into simple meal kits that can be prepared in under 30 minutes. “Everyone is taking on more responsibilities at home and we share that experience. We wanted to create something that sends a message of – we care and are thinking of you. Home-cooked food offers a kind of comfort, a feeling that we think everyone will appreciate,” shares sister and co-founder Amélie Nguyen.

Each week Anh and Chi will release a new care package. There are nine meal kits or care packages varying in meat or plant-based options starting from $60 for four people. The siblings even bottled their M?’s (Mom’s) secret sauces! M?’s Chilli Fish, Sweet Soy and Artisan Peanut sauces are made in in-house in small batches, beautifully designed in 8oz or 16oz bottles that can be picked up at anytime. Anh and Chi is open for dine-in, take out and care package pre-orders from 11:30-9pm daily.

Order your first care package in time for Father’s Day! Accepting pre-orders (48 hours in advance) by phone or email eat@anhandchi.com starting Friday June 12, 2020.

Anh and Chi
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-878-8883 | WEBSITE
Anh and Chi Launches New Gesture of Love: Small Batch Artisan Sauces and DIY Meal Kits
