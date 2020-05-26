Community News / Main Street

Como Taperia Reopening May 28th With ‘Como Chico’ Pop-Up Concept

Portrait

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | Things may look a bit different when ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) reopens its doors, but the team is staying true to their roots as an authentic destination for all things Spain. Starting this Thursday, May 28, 2020, experience ¿CóMO? Chico, a temporary neighbourhood tapas, shop, and drink pop-up. Enjoy prepared tapas, conservas, wine, and cocktails on the patio, or peruse the mercado (market). Sipping and shopping is allowed.

“The current regulations make it challenging for us to operate ¿CóMO? Taperia as we know it, but we are here to continue bringing a piece of Spain to everyone in Vancouver,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “Como Chico is inspired by our many trips to mercados in Barcelona, Madrid, and all over Spain. One-stop shop, eat, and drink establishments are very popular there where there is no operating kitchen for hot food. By transitioning this way, it allows us to take all the necessary measures to ensure our staff and guests’ safety. And, when able, we definitely want to return as Como Taperia!”

For those who want to stay and eat, ¿CóMO? Chico features prepared tapas (such as Bocadillos, Cold Octopus Salad, Boquerones, and Olives), tinned conservas, light and crushable wines, sherry, vermouth, gin and tonics, and sangria on-tap. Orders are taken counter service style at the bar, and guests can pick-up when ready. Limited seating is available inside and on Como’s newly created outdoor seated and stand-up patios.

Customers wanting to fill their own pantry with Spanish goods can check out the market, ¿CóMO? Mercado. Available items include premium Spanish olive oil, Piquillo Peppers from Navarra, and Spanish Rice. As with its current takeout program, all wines are 30 to 50 per cent of regular restaurant prices. Bottles can also be enjoyed for a corkage fee on Como’s patios or sipped while shopping.

“Some of the precautions we’re taking include frequent surface cleaning, temperature checks for staff upon arrival, and hand sanitizer stations added throughout,” adds Layton. “There will be no seating at the bar for now. Instead, for that same stand-up bar feel, we have new wine barrels installed as part of our patio.”

The team is also currently working on a merchandise line, which already includes its popular Como tote, with slots for wine bottles, cheese, and more.

¿CóMO? Chico officially opens this Thursday. Regular hours are Wednesday to Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can also continue to pre-order Como2Go for pick-up online. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.

About ¿CóMO? Taperia | Experience the fun, and sometimes a little crazy vibes of Spain’s tapas bars at ¿CóMO? Taperia, named #2 on Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2019 list in enRoute magazine. Located in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, guests can hang out at the bustling entrance stand-up bar or sit and revel in a variety of small bites, tapas, and Spanish-imported conservas, all the while sipping on Gin & Tonics, Sherry, Spanish vermouth, beer, and an extensive list of wines and Cava.

Como Taperia
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue
The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Bikini Sandwich at Como Taperia

