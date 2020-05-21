St. Lawrence Re-Introducing Dine-In Service Starting May 28, Continues to Offer Take-Out

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence Chef/Owner J-C Poirier and his team will re-introduce dine-in service at the award-winning Québécoise-inspired restaurant with a new table d’hôte menu available Wednesdays through Sundays beginning Thursday, May 28, with reservations opening tomorrow, Friday, May 21 at 4 p.m.

Offered as a way to minimize food waste, adequately provide safe spaces for guests and discourage no-shows and walk-ins, the new format allows guests to pre-order a three-course menu that offers a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert, with both dine-in and take-out service available for $55 and $48 per person plus tax and gratuity, respectively.

ST. LAWRENCE TABLE D’HOTE MENU

$55 per person plus tax and gratuity for dine-in (starting May 28)

$48 per person plus tax and gratuity for take-out (starting May 29)

? POUR COMMENCER ?

choice of

Pâté en Croûte du Jour

terrine of the day in pastry with condiments and mustard (*dine-in only)

Rillettes de Lapin & Jardinière

rabbit rillettes & pickled vegetables (*take-home only)

Salade de Betteraves, Laitue Celebration, Cervelle de Camut & Noisettes

roasted beet salad, Glorious Farm greens, herbed cheese & hazelnuts

Asperges, Crevettes, Oeuf, Croutons & Beurre au Fines Herbes

steamed asparagus, side stripe shrimp, egg, croutons & butter sauce

Vol-au-vent aux Champignons, Cresson & Sauce Mornay

mushroom ragout in puff pastry with watercress and Mornay sauce

Tartare de Bison, Chips & Comté

bison tartare, chips & Comté cheese (*dine-in only)

? LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX ?

choice of

Duck Confit, Pois à la Française & Gnocchi à la Ricotta

duck confit with ricotta gnocchi & peas à la Française

Truite Steelhead, Palourdes, Fenouil, Pommes de Terre & Sauce Vin Blanc

steelhead trout with clams, fingerling potatoes and fennel in a white wine cream sauce

Côte de Porc, Fromage Oka & Robuchon Pomme Purée

pork chop, Oka cheese, charcutiere sauce & Robuchon potato purée

Choux-Fleur Roti, Ratatouille, Pistou et Sauce 14 Arpents

roasted cauliflower with ratatouille, basil pistou & cheese sauce

? LES DESSERTS ?

choice of

Un Fromage du Québec, Brioche & Confiture de Fruit

one cheese from Quebec with brioche & jam (*dine-in only)

Tarte aux Citron & Meringue

lemon tart with meringue

(dine-in option: flambée with Grand Marnier +5)

Gâteau au Chocolat, Fraises & Crème Chantilly

flourless chocolate cake, strawberries & Chantilly cream

Riz au Lait, Pacanes & Caramel Salé

rice pudding, pecans & salted caramel

Guests also have the option of pre-ordering add-ons such as Frites et Aioli (French fries with aioli), $10; Oreille de Crisse (fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices), $10; Pâté en Croûte du Jour (terrine of the day in pastry with condiments and mustard), $12; and Éclair de Mousse de Foie de Canard (choux puff éclairs stuffed with duck liver mousse), $16.

“As always, we’re committed to providing a safe environment for our guests and staff and will be taking all necessary steps to ensure we not only meet but exceed all enhanced health protocols,” says Poirier. “We may look a little different, but once you’re ready to join us again, we assure you that the St. Lawrence experience will remain as authentic as always.”

RESERVATIONS AND HOW TO ORDER | Pre-orders for St. Lawrence’s table d’hôte menus are available Wednesdays through Sundays for dine-in and take-out service for $55 and $48 per person plus tax and gratuity, respectively, at exploretock.com/stlawrence.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécoise. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, the No. 4 spot on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants, the No. 5 spot on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2019 and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.