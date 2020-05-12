Community News / Burnaby

Steamworks Brewing Co. Partners With VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for Health Care Heroes

Portrait

The GOODS from Steamworks

Burnaby, BC | In partnership with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, Steamworks Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of 7 O’clock Cheer Pale Ale, inspired by the city’s unwavering show of support for frontline workers every evening at 7 p.m.

This aptly named ale is brewed by B.C. for B.C., with local ingredients and materials generously donated by Gambrinus Malting, Hops Connect, and Westkey Graphics. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to support health care teams and researchers in their efforts to treat and cure COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to partner with Steamworks Brewing on their 7 O’clock Cheer Pale Ale,” says Angela Chapman, President & CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “Our health care workers are facing an unprecedented situation. While we’re tasked with staying home, they are staying at work for all of us, and our community’s show of support, including the 7 p.m. nightly cheer for our health care workers, has been inspiring for us all to keep moving forward in this fight. This collaboration highlights our heightened appreciation of community. Proceeds from this beer will support our COVID-19 Funds, providing supplies and support to our healthcare workers and funding research. I think we can all raise a glass to our healthcare workers and to the fight to beat COVID-19.”

By following social distancing recommendations and regulations set out by government agencies, Steamworks has been able to continue production at their Burnaby brewery, ensuring members of their team can safely bring craft beer to the shelves of local B.C. stores and retailers.

“Each one of us at Steamworks, along with our supplier partners, feel very fortunate at this time for our healthcare system and dedicated healthcare professionals working to flatten the curve in B.C.”, says Eli Gershkovitch, CEO and Founder of Steamworks Brewing Company. “We all want to give back what we can to make sure those on the front lines receive as much support from the community as possible. We are doing our part by continuing to do what we do best, which is making craft beer, and ask you to join us in raising a collective cheer for all those who are putting their health and safety on the line for us.”

7 O’clock Cheer Pale Ale will be available for purchase at participating liquor retail stores.

About Steamworks Brewing Company | For 25 years, Steamworks Brewing Co. has been at the forefront of craft brewing, innovation, and taste. Named after the central steam system that powers its Gastown brewhouse and world-famous steam clock in Vancouver B.C., Steamworks proudly brews distinct, delicious, and award-winning craft beers. For more information visit us at www.steamworks.com.

Steamworks Brewery & Taproom (Burnaby)
3845 William St., Burnaby | 604-620-7250 | WEBSITE
Steamworks Brewing Co. Partners With VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for Health Care Heroes
Vancouver’s Take-Out Beer Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

Comfort Food / Burnaby

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Prawn and Chicken Paella From the ‘Paella Guys’

The sublimely saffron-y rice feast is one of the world's most impactful food experiences, and this stuff is straight out of a Valencian sunset.

11 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

We ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…

View From Your Window / Burnaby

The View From Your Window #202

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Never Heard Of It / Burnaby

Finding Deliciousness Next to a Sex Shop and Under a Confusing Awning

Though it might not be the easiest restaurant to find, the unassuming Chong Qing Xiao Mian on Kingsway is definitely worth looking for.

Branding Vancouver / Burnaby

The Lowdown on Chez Christophe’s Sweet New Chocolate Bar Branding

Christophe Bonson explains the personal inspirations and thought processes behind his brand's new retro/modern look.

7 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Searching for Burnaby’s Best Food and Drink With Chocolate Master Christophe Bonzon

We asked the owner, head pastry chef and chocolatier at Chez Christophe how he likes to roll in Burnaby. 

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Held Hostage by Elites and Shedding Zero Tears for Panicking AirBnB Hosts

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at conspiratorial convictions and the immediate future of restaurants.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Intelligence Briefs

On Getting Ready to Reopen Restaurants and the Long, Hard Road Ahead

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds contrasting reopening schemes and predictions.

Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

BRGR BRGR aims to kick-off as a delivery/takeout operation out of 108 West Hastings St. this Friday, May 8th.

141 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Check Out Annalena’s Latest ‘Strange Times’ Menu

Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Now Delivering to North Shore, 7 Days a Week

Community News / West Side

West Broadway Location of Fjällräven Reopens Today With Safety in Mind

Community News / Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Prepares for City’s First-Ever Virtual Public Hearing for Rezoning Application