VIFF Launches New, Guest-Curated Contemporary African Cinema Series

The Goods from VIFF Centre

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s VIFF Centre today announces the launch of …to glimpse: African Cinema Now!, a new five-part, monthly series showcasing contemporary African cinema, curated by Nigerian writer, and storyteller Ogheneofegor Obuwoma.

Ogheneofegor, who is also an alumnus of VIFF Catalyst, the Vancouver International Film Festival’s annual mentorship program, has curated five features that share a common language around spirituality. The series kicks off on February 28, and runs through June.

Ogheneofegor Obuwoma said:

“I am delighted to partner with VIFF to bring this exciting new showcase of contemporary African cinema to VIFF Centre. Encompassing films from 2017 to the present day, this new five-part series showcases titles that draw inspiration from the continent’s oral and filmic history. I hope that the films chosen offer a glimpse of the varied experiences of the continent, depicted with nuance and care.”

Each film’s launch screening will be preceded by an introductory presentation from Ogheneofegor.

The first title, This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection, is a tragically lyrical story concerning grief and displacement directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Playing from February 28, the film follows Mantoa, an 80-year-old woman who has lived her entire life in a small Lesotho village, who is forced to venture out into the world and fight for what is right.

The second, Inxeba (The Wound), directed by John Trengove, is an examination of the forced rigidity of masculinity in society. The film, playing from March 27, is focused on South Africa’s Xhosa, whose young men are brought to the mountains of the Eastern Cape to participate in an ancient coming-of-age ritual. For guide Kwanda, his queer identity is at odds with the social expectations.

The third, Augure (Omen), screening from April 25, uses magical realism to paint a portrait of “undesirables” and “sorcerers” in the Congo, delving into the intricacies of identity, culture, and belief systems through a deeply rich and visually captivating lens.

Two more films will be announced in the coming weeks.

This new series follows VIFF’s Black History Month programming, curated by Union Street director Jamila Pomeroy and writer Kika Memeh. Running through February, films screened included Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You and Kelly Fyffe-Marshall’s When Morning Comes, whilst special events included a tribute to the late Charles Officer and an evening of live jazz to accompany the documentary Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes.

Tickets are $15 and are available at viff.org/africancinemanow. Discounts are available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.