‘Mercato di Luigi’ is On the Hunt for a Passionate & Experienced Executive Chef

The Goods from Mercato di Luigi

Kitchen Table Group is seeking an Executive Chef to join the opening team for an exciting new project!

At Mercato di Luigi, we’re thrilled to announce the expansion of our brand with a captivating new concept. Our latest location will feature an Italian market, deli, and cafe by day, seamlessly transitioning into a full-service restaurant by night, highlighting Italian cuisine with a focus on simplicity, local ingredients, and a curated wine list. We’re looking for an Executive Chef who is passionate about menu and team development to help spearhead this project. In this pivotal role, you will be responsible for overseeing all back-of-house operations, including the management of both the restaurant and the production of bakery and deli offerings. Join us in bringing this vision to life!

You have:

● 2+ years of experience leading a kitchen team in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

● A proven track record managing food cost, labour and inventory management

● Experience with ensuring adherence to kitchen cleanliness and safety standards including creating and implementing Food Safety and Sanitation Plans

● A passion for food, cooking, leadership and mentorship

● Menu development experience

● A calm and kind demeanour when interacting with team members

● Experience with Italian cuisine is an asset

● Food Safe Level One required

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu

● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● KT Bonus Program

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe, Bacaro, Carlino, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with room for growth, development, and advancement.

As an organization, we seek to inspire human connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident.

Please email your resume to [email protected].

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!