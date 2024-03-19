The Arbor on Main Street is Closing Doors This April

Co-owners of The Arbor – Scott Lewis, Shira Blustein and Paul McCloskey – announced today that their popular casual vegetarian restaurant, which has been a fixture in Mount Pleasant for almost eight years, is closing doors on April 7th.

Since taking over the space at 3941 Main St. back in 2016, The Arbor has served numerous Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwiches, won many awards, and advanced British Columbia’s vegetarian culinary identity by living by their motto “real food for comfort”, and setting an example for showcasing and celebrating local ingredients, practicing sustainable sourcing, and making nourishing food easy and accessible.

The Arbor’s final service will be held on Sunday, April 7th. We extend our gratitude to the owners and staff, past and present, for enriching our community with exceptional hospitality and fantastic food. See below for a note from the team: