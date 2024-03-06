A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Papi’s Seafood & Oyster Bar Shares New Cocktail Menu

Vancouver, BC | Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is excited to announce a new cocktail menu for patrons to dive into. With new flavours crafted by the talented bar team at Papi’s, guests are sure to find their new favourite sip.

Guests can catch the wave of new cocktails at Papi’s – this exciting new menu introduces creative and unique libations, from the floral “Wild Rose” to the fruity “Farmers Market.” Fusing tradition with innovation, each creation is a great pair to Papi’s signature ocean inspired menu or equally enjoyed while clinking glasses.

Secret Garden | 2oz
longtable akvavit, green chartreuse, dill, lemon, cucumber

Wild Rose | 4oz
empress rose gin, chambord, earl grey syrup, egg whites, lemon, rosemary and thyme

White Lotus | 3oz
sheringham rhubarb gin, bitter bianco, lillet blanc, rosemary

Il Bacio | 2oz
fernet branca, chartreuse, lime, simple syrup

Farmers Market | 2oz
strawberry infused vodka, odd society crème de cassis, blueberry cordial, lemon, pineapple

Love Buzz | 2.25oz
cabot trail maple cream, makers mark, tequila blanco, espresso, mole bitters

Papi’s Caesar | 2oz
vodka, shallot mignonette, oyster sauce, clamato, tabasco, fresh oyster

Reservations can be made by calling 604-685-7337 or booking online.

Directions
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: West End
1193 Denman St.
604-685-7337
WEBSITE

