Papi’s Seafood & Oyster Bar Shares New Cocktail Menu

The Goods from Papi’s Seafood & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is excited to announce a new cocktail menu for patrons to dive into. With new flavours crafted by the talented bar team at Papi’s, guests are sure to find their new favourite sip.

Guests can catch the wave of new cocktails at Papi’s – this exciting new menu introduces creative and unique libations, from the floral “Wild Rose” to the fruity “Farmers Market.” Fusing tradition with innovation, each creation is a great pair to Papi’s signature ocean inspired menu or equally enjoyed while clinking glasses.

Secret Garden | 2oz

longtable akvavit, green chartreuse, dill, lemon, cucumber

Wild Rose | 4oz

empress rose gin, chambord, earl grey syrup, egg whites, lemon, rosemary and thyme

White Lotus | 3oz

sheringham rhubarb gin, bitter bianco, lillet blanc, rosemary

Il Bacio | 2oz

fernet branca, chartreuse, lime, simple syrup

Farmers Market | 2oz

strawberry infused vodka, odd society crème de cassis, blueberry cordial, lemon, pineapple

Love Buzz | 2.25oz

cabot trail maple cream, makers mark, tequila blanco, espresso, mole bitters

Papi’s Caesar | 2oz

vodka, shallot mignonette, oyster sauce, clamato, tabasco, fresh oyster

Reservations can be made by calling 604-685-7337 or booking online.