Heads Up East Vancouver

Head to East Van for the Symmetric Allure Art Show, Kicking Off This Thursday

Portrait
Image via @outsidersandothers.

Forward-thinking, local non-profit arts organization, Outsiders and Others, has a new group art show going up on the walls of Alternative Creations Gallery & Studio this week, that we think you should know about. It’s called ‘Symmetric Allure’.

Featuring six “artists who identify as outsider, self-taught, visionary, intuitive, and with disabilities” – Daniella Halperin, Taehee Kim, Joel Klassen, Mark Li, Tanya Steinhausen, and Mark Wolak – the works included are unlikely to be exhibited in your typical gallery situation which, for us at least, is a big part of the allure! This is your chance to discover cool new art and talent, underrepresented in traditional exhibition settings, and presented in a super welcoming, accessible environment in East Van.

Symmetric Allure is open to the public and totally free to check out as of this Thursday, March 21st, beginning with an opening reception from 6-8pm. For those wanting a little extra guidance through the exhibition, you can join the Gallery Tour on Saturday, March 30th at 2pm. Otherwise, be sure to swing by and take it all in at your on pace during Alternative Creations Gallery’s regular hours, everyday from 12-4pm.

Directions
Alternative Creations Gallery
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1659 Venables St.
604-322-0585
WEBSITE

