Get Your Tickets for The Acorn + Pamplemousse Jus Brunch Before They Sell Out!

Who knew it was possible, but the idea of weekend brunch just got even better, thanks to the good folks of The Acorn and their buddies at Summerland winery, Pamplemousse Jus. They’re banding together for a super special weekend service at the Main Street restaurant, March 30th and 31st only…

The event coincides with the release of Pamplemousse Jus’ new 2023 Gewurtztraminer/Riesling Pet Nat. So, in addition to multiple brunch-y courses served family style, guests can also look forward to a first taste of Pamplemousse’s new bubbly – only available from The Acorn! The whole shebang rings in at $56 per person, including food, coffee or tea, and a glass of Pet Nat. Technically, both table and bar seating situations are available to reserve, from 10am to 2pm… However, Saturday reservations are already almost full! (We’re hardly surprised, since The Acorn’s brunches are already legendary enough to book up on their own, without the added local wine inspiration.) Take this as your call to action, and book your seats for whatever slot you can still snag here.