Heads Up / Squamish

Plan Ahead for the Women’s Moto Summit in Squamish This Fall (No Motorcycle Required)

Portrait

Yes, Summer has only just begun…but no, it’s not too early to think ahead to September, when the Women’s Moto Summit will be sprawling across three acres of the idyllic Cheekye Ranch, September 1st to 3rd (the Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading up to Labour Day).

Now is actually the perfect time to secure your spot around the campfire for the two-night-three-day-long Summit campout, located behind the Squamish-based horse rescue and rehab ranch, since Early Bird tickets ($198 each) are still available (as of July the price increases to $225). Included in the cost are complementary breakfast burritos and coffee, plus both AM and sunset instructor-led yoga, meditation, Pilates, cold exposure, sound bath and breath work classes, and nightly live music on the grass (performed by Tonye Aganaba and Dae), that you (and any of the approximately three hundred women expected to attend) can join in on – or opt out of – as you please. Opportunities to connect will also be afforded via daily organized but totally care-free, big-kid afternoon activities, such as potato sack races, flip cup, tortilla slap, and Capture the Flag. Cue the fun summer camp flashbacks!

Next step: start saving some dollars for any/all of the extras – like food from any of the rotating and delicious food trucks parked on site all-day-long, and drinks from the well-stocked token bar; plus Finnish Sauna, riverside horseback riding, flash tattoos, track dirt biking, astrology readings, deck RMT massages, and Reiki/Tarot sessions – all available either by reservation in advance or on a first-come-first-served basis for an extra cost – and working out your strategy.

From event organizer, and all-around cool person, Kim Okabe (of The Litas; whom we interviewed back in June, 2022):

“The moto summit was born simply to merge both my love for the moto and wellness communities together…Basically it’s a women’s weekend meant for guest to connect, try something new and discover new practices. It’s about being able to hold space for others and let go of things a that may be holding you back. I couldn’t imagine going through a winter without certain studios in and around the city that keep me strong and connected. I felt that this would be the perfect opportunity to share those with others.”

Besides providing valuable opportunities to connect with other cool and adventurous women from around the world, the Summit is also intended to be inclusive – which means that no one will be turned away for lack of motorcycle! And although guests are encouraged to spend the entire weekend on the ranch (versus dipping in and out), ‘roughing it’ in a tent isn’t a prerequisite either. Pimped up canvas versions will also be conveniently pre-erected (and torn down after the Summit wraps up) for those who would rather splurge on a cushier rental situation.

Getting stoked for September already? Us too! Hook yourself up with your ticket and get more details here.

Cheekye Ranch
Neighbourhood: Squamish
Cheekye Ranch, Squamish Valley Rd. | 604-892-4461 | WEBSITE
Plan Ahead for the Women’s Moto Summit in Squamish This Fall (No Motorcycle Required)

There are 0 comments

Squamish

Hit the Road to Squamish This Saturday for Neighbourhood Craft’s First Fall Event

HEADS UP // Brand New ‘Bespoke Market’ Kicking Off in Squamish This Weekend

Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

You Need to Try the Decadent Doughnuts at Squamish’s New Fox & Oak

Second Coming of Peckinpah BBQ to Rise in Squamish This Autumn

On Picking Rose Petals and Witnessing Resilience With the Inspiring Leigh Joseph

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

The Best Long Table Feasts of Summer 2023

Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest Heading for East Van This Weekend

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

The Best Long Table Feasts of Summer 2023

There are a lot of beautiful dining rooms in Vancouver, but this time of year none can compete with BC’s many naturally spectacular outdoor settings. From long table dinners to more casual al fresco events, we’ve compiled a list of six memorable opportunities to enjoy eating outside this summer. Let’s all go to the farm!

8 Places
Heads Up / Strathcona

Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest Heading for East Van This Weekend

Spring officially switches gears into Summer tomorrow, June 21st - basically your call-to-action to make the most out of these elongated days which, not to be a bummer, begin to wane as of Thursday... One way to fulfill your 'duty' is by hitting Luppolo Brewing Company this Saturday, June 24th.
Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

This Wednesday, June 21st, there are many ways to come together and celebrate the contributions, history and cultures of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities - including hitting The Drive to fill up on Bannock Tacos!
Heads Up / New Westminster

The Countdown to Steel & Oak Brewing’s ‘SO9’ Nine-Year Anniversary Party Starts Now

The festivities will be going down on Sunday, June 25th in the lot behind the brewery, at 1319 3rd Avenue in New Westminster.