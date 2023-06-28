Plan Ahead for the Women’s Moto Summit in Squamish This Fall (No Motorcycle Required)

Yes, Summer has only just begun…but no, it’s not too early to think ahead to September, when the Women’s Moto Summit will be sprawling across three acres of the idyllic Cheekye Ranch, September 1st to 3rd (the Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading up to Labour Day).

Now is actually the perfect time to secure your spot around the campfire for the two-night-three-day-long Summit campout, located behind the Squamish-based horse rescue and rehab ranch, since Early Bird tickets ($198 each) are still available (as of July the price increases to $225). Included in the cost are complementary breakfast burritos and coffee, plus both AM and sunset instructor-led yoga, meditation, Pilates, cold exposure, sound bath and breath work classes, and nightly live music on the grass (performed by Tonye Aganaba and Dae), that you (and any of the approximately three hundred women expected to attend) can join in on – or opt out of – as you please. Opportunities to connect will also be afforded via daily organized but totally care-free, big-kid afternoon activities, such as potato sack races, flip cup, tortilla slap, and Capture the Flag. Cue the fun summer camp flashbacks!

Next step: start saving some dollars for any/all of the extras – like food from any of the rotating and delicious food trucks parked on site all-day-long, and drinks from the well-stocked token bar; plus Finnish Sauna, riverside horseback riding, flash tattoos, track dirt biking, astrology readings, deck RMT massages, and Reiki/Tarot sessions – all available either by reservation in advance or on a first-come-first-served basis for an extra cost – and working out your strategy.

From event organizer, and all-around cool person, Kim Okabe (of The Litas; whom we interviewed back in June, 2022):

“The moto summit was born simply to merge both my love for the moto and wellness communities together…Basically it’s a women’s weekend meant for guest to connect, try something new and discover new practices. It’s about being able to hold space for others and let go of things a that may be holding you back. I couldn’t imagine going through a winter without certain studios in and around the city that keep me strong and connected. I felt that this would be the perfect opportunity to share those with others.”

Besides providing valuable opportunities to connect with other cool and adventurous women from around the world, the Summit is also intended to be inclusive – which means that no one will be turned away for lack of motorcycle! And although guests are encouraged to spend the entire weekend on the ranch (versus dipping in and out), ‘roughing it’ in a tent isn’t a prerequisite either. Pimped up canvas versions will also be conveniently pre-erected (and torn down after the Summit wraps up) for those who would rather splurge on a cushier rental situation.

Getting stoked for September already? Us too! Hook yourself up with your ticket and get more details here.