Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Cooking Up a ‘Chilitos’ Mexican Brunch for One Day Only, May 13

Portrait

On Saturday, May 13th, Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca (previously of beloved, Ubuntu Canteen) will be taking over the space at Carp Sushi (2516 Prince Edward Street) for a special ‘Chilitos’ brunch pop-up.

If you loved Ubuntu as much as we did, then there’s a good chance you’ve swooned over – and are missing – Chef Montes De Oca’s tamales. You definitely won’t want to miss this opportunity to re-visit his local twist on traditional Mexican cooking.

Running from 9:30am to 3pm, Chef Montes De Oca will be serving up favourite Mexican dishes, like barbacoa, tamales, chilaquiles and more, available for take out only. Grab a bite along with some refreshing agua fresca, then hit a local park to soak up this beautiful summer-like weather we’re experiencing. That’s a pretty ideal beginning to a Saturday if you ask us! No tickets or resos required – just you, your appetite and your wallet! Find out more.

Carp Sushi
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2516 Prince Edward St. | 604-708-5542 | WEBSITE
Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Cooking Up a ‘Chilitos’ Mexican Brunch for One Day Only, May 13
Camilo Romero Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for ‘Spring Splash’

Don’t Miss the 33 Acres X Savio Volpe ‘B33r’ Collab Launch on April 28th!

Sign Up for an Informative and Engaging Mount Pleasant Walking Tour This Spring

Ten Reasons to Take Vignette’s New Tasting Menu for a Spin

Coffee Roastery Modus Prepares to Take On a New Nighttime Persona, Feb. 4th

Starting in February, Mount Pleasant’s Novella Turns into “Vignette” by Night

Popular

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol. 3

¿CóMO? Taperia and ‘The Paella Guys’ Team Up Once Again for Popular Outdoor Series

¿CóMO? Tapería First Western Canadian Restaurant to be Named Authentic World Ambassador of Spanish Cuisine

Ahead of Summer ‘Superflux’ Unveils New Permanent Patio on Tuesday, May 9th

Four Food + Foraging Related Publications to Get Your Hands On This Spring

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for ‘Spring Splash’

New week-long event pairs neighbourhood restaurants, bars and cafes of Mount Pleasant with BC wineries to highlight the best of spring.

16 Places
Heads Up / North Vancouver

Pick Up Your Tickets to BC Cider Festival Now

After a three-year-long hiatus, the fest will make its grand re-emergence on the shores of North Vancouver on June 3rd, 2023.
Heads Up / North Vancouver

House of Funk is Throwing Their Four-Year-Anniversary Bash This Weekend!

There's less than a week remaining until the brewery-slash-roastery celebrates four years of making some mighty fine beers and beans in North Van, on Saturday, May 13th.
Heads Up

Grounds for Coffee is Celebrating 30 Years This Week, May 10th

To honour three decades in the caffeine-and-cinnamon-bun biz, both the OG Kits cafe/bakery and the East Van location will be putting out their much-loved buns double-time, offering a Buy One Get One (BOGO) promo for one day only.

2 Places