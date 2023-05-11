Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Cooking Up a ‘Chilitos’ Mexican Brunch for One Day Only, May 13

On Saturday, May 13th, Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca (previously of beloved, Ubuntu Canteen) will be taking over the space at Carp Sushi (2516 Prince Edward Street) for a special ‘Chilitos’ brunch pop-up.

If you loved Ubuntu as much as we did, then there’s a good chance you’ve swooned over – and are missing – Chef Montes De Oca’s tamales. You definitely won’t want to miss this opportunity to re-visit his local twist on traditional Mexican cooking.

Running from 9:30am to 3pm, Chef Montes De Oca will be serving up favourite Mexican dishes, like barbacoa, tamales, chilaquiles and more, available for take out only. Grab a bite along with some refreshing agua fresca, then hit a local park to soak up this beautiful summer-like weather we’re experiencing. That’s a pretty ideal beginning to a Saturday if you ask us! No tickets or resos required – just you, your appetite and your wallet! Find out more.