Community News / Burnaby

Phantom Creek Estates Wines Featured at Hart House Dinner, June 9th

Portrait

The Goods from Hart House Restaurant

Burnaby, BC | Burnaby’s Hart House at Deer Lake is pleased to announce it will host a special winery dinner on Friday, June 9 2023 at 6pm. Guests at the event will enjoy a seasonal five-course menu paired with wines from BC’s Phantom Creek Estates.

The Phantom Creek Estates vineyards are located on two famed Okanagan Valley benches, the Black Sage Bench and the Golden Mile Bench. All vines are certified organic and are farmed according to biodynamic techniques, and Phantom Creek Estates employs low-intervention winemaking methods to create outstanding wines from the fruit produced.

Phantom Creek Estates’ representative, Graham McDonald, will attend the dinner to speak to the 5 featured wines, each of which will be paired with a dish on a menu designed by Hart House Executive Chef Raul Copete Vazquez. Featured Phantom Creek wines will include: 2020 Riesling; 2021 Chardonnay; 2019 Merlot; 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon; 2021 Rosé.

Menu details will be available shortly. Tickets are $188 per person including taxes and gratuities, available for purchase online.

Hart House Restaurant
6664 Deer Lake Ave. | 604-298-4278 | WEBSITE
Phantom Creek Estates Wines Featured at Hart House Dinner, June 9th
Hart House Restaurant is Seeking a Sous Chef

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

A Look Inside La Taqueria’s Newest Location, Finally Open in Burnaby

Chef Elena Krasnova Does ‘The Dishes’

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

Popular

¿CóMO? Taperia and ‘The Paella Guys’ Team Up Once Again for Popular Outdoor Series

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol. 3

Ahead of Summer ‘Superflux’ Unveils New Permanent Patio on Tuesday, May 9th

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Four Food + Foraging Related Publications to Get Your Hands On This Spring

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Mother’s Day Weekend, Give Mom the Perfect Treat This Year with Viaggio Hospitality Group

5 Places
Community News

Celebrate Mother’s Day with ‘Momosas’ and More at Bufala’s Edgemont and Kerrisdale Locations

2 Places
Community News / Strathcona

Ahead of Summer ‘Superflux’ Unveils New Permanent Patio on Tuesday, May 9th
Community News / Main Street

¿CóMO? Taperia and ‘The Paella Guys’ Team Up Once Again for Popular Outdoor Series