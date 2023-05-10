Phantom Creek Estates Wines Featured at Hart House Dinner, June 9th

The Goods from Hart House Restaurant

Burnaby, BC | Burnaby’s Hart House at Deer Lake is pleased to announce it will host a special winery dinner on Friday, June 9 2023 at 6pm. Guests at the event will enjoy a seasonal five-course menu paired with wines from BC’s Phantom Creek Estates.

The Phantom Creek Estates vineyards are located on two famed Okanagan Valley benches, the Black Sage Bench and the Golden Mile Bench. All vines are certified organic and are farmed according to biodynamic techniques, and Phantom Creek Estates employs low-intervention winemaking methods to create outstanding wines from the fruit produced.

Phantom Creek Estates’ representative, Graham McDonald, will attend the dinner to speak to the 5 featured wines, each of which will be paired with a dish on a menu designed by Hart House Executive Chef Raul Copete Vazquez. Featured Phantom Creek wines will include: 2020 Riesling; 2021 Chardonnay; 2019 Merlot; 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon; 2021 Rosé.

Menu details will be available shortly. Tickets are $188 per person including taxes and gratuities, available for purchase online.