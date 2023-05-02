Community News / South Granville

Meet Greta Guzek, Ian Tan Gallery’s May Feature Artist

Portrait

On the Edge of Something (2023), acrylic on canvas, 50″ x 50″.

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Meet Greta Guzek, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of May. Guzek’s new series of paintings, On The Edge will be showing in the gallery from May 6-31, with an opening reception on Saturday, May 6th from 2-4pm, where the artist will be in attendance.

Please introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

My name is Greta Guzek. I live and work from my studio on the Sunshine Coast of B.C. Acrylic landscapes are the focus of my painting practise.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

I’d say “On the Edge of Something” is a good example of what and how I paint. This image reveals where land and sea merge (an ongoing metaphor I like) on a clear coastal day, saturating the viewer with a calm but exhilarating sense.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?

Canada Place.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

From a sensory perspective, my paintings sound like waves lapping, tree canopies swishing and birds calling; they smell like ocean and Cedar and Arbutus bark; they taste like blackberries in the sun and make you feel light yet energetic, intimately poetic but humble in the face of nature’s stunning beauty and intelligence.

View more of Greta Guzek’s artwork online here.

Ian Tan Gallery
Neighbourhood: South Granville
2655 Granville St. | 604-738-1077 | WEBSITE
Meet Greta Guzek, Ian Tan Gallery’s May Feature Artist
Introducing Jeanette Jarville, Ian Tan Gallery’s Feature Artist for April

There are 0 comments

South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

The View From Your Window #204

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Farmer’s Apprentice’

Popular

Bring On Spring: Celebrate Better Weather with These Eight Cocktails

The Say Hey x Thank You Pizza Collab is Going Down in Strathcona This Saturday

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

New Burger Joint from Potluck Hawker Eatery Team is Opening Soon on Main Street

Their There Announces Extended Evening Hours, New Dinner Menu Additions

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / New Westminster

Longtail Kitchen to Host Tenth Birthday ‘Spot Prawn BBQ Bash’, May 20th
Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Restaurant Shares New Spring Menu
Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Unveils New Fleur-Themed Mother’s Day Menu for Every ‘Mom’
Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir Awarded Platinum at 2023 Wine Program Excellence Awards