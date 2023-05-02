Meet Greta Guzek, Ian Tan Gallery’s May Feature Artist

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Meet Greta Guzek, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of May. Guzek’s new series of paintings, On The Edge will be showing in the gallery from May 6-31, with an opening reception on Saturday, May 6th from 2-4pm, where the artist will be in attendance.

Please introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

My name is Greta Guzek. I live and work from my studio on the Sunshine Coast of B.C. Acrylic landscapes are the focus of my painting practise.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

I’d say “On the Edge of Something” is a good example of what and how I paint. This image reveals where land and sea merge (an ongoing metaphor I like) on a clear coastal day, saturating the viewer with a calm but exhilarating sense.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?

Canada Place.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

From a sensory perspective, my paintings sound like waves lapping, tree canopies swishing and birds calling; they smell like ocean and Cedar and Arbutus bark; they taste like blackberries in the sun and make you feel light yet energetic, intimately poetic but humble in the face of nature’s stunning beauty and intelligence.

