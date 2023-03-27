Mon Paris’ Sweet Easter Collection Captures the Hearts of Serious Chocolate-Lovers

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie is gearing up for the most adorable holiday of the year, with an irresistible collection of charming chocolate treats available now for in-store pickup. Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s 2023 Easter Collection is filled with Easter-themed chocolate delights that will make every bunny’s heart skip a beat. Colourful chocolate eggs, and cute chocolate chicks and ducks brighten up baskets, while Mon Paris’ captivating special-occasion cakes and sophisticated breakfast viennoiseries add a touch of elegance to your Easter table.

Morning pastries are a special Easter treat for kids of all ages, and Mon Paris is setting the bar high this year with a limited-edition Triple Chocolate Croissant, filled with rich chocolate custard and dark chocolate batons, baked until golden, and then dipped in milk chocolate. The Triple Chocolate Croissant is available in-store only from Friday, April 7th to Sunday, April 9th. Assorted Easter Pastry Boxes can be pre-ordered online now for pick-up on Easter weekend (closed Monday).

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2023 Chocolate Easter Collection

Chocolate Duckling Lollipop, $4: Adorable milk chocolate filled with strawberry caramel on a stick.

Chocolate Easter Egg, $22: Four-inch milk or dark chocolate Fabergé style Easter eggs with a colourful chocolate coating, decorated with springtime flowers and a windowpane check pattern. Filled with one piece of white chocolate and one piece of milk chocolate.

Fruit and Nut Easter Egg, $32: Large eight-inch tall milk or dark chocolate Easter egg with a smooth vibrant coloured chocolate shell. Filled with caramelized nuts and dried fruits.

Little Chick, $29: Handcrafted chocolate character made entirely of white and milk chocolate.

Triple Chocolate Croissant, $5.90: Layers of shatteringly rich, buttery pastry enveloped in decadent Belgian chocolate in three ways—with a luscious chocolate custard and melted dark chocolate filling, finished with a milk chocolate dip, making it a triple chocolate threat.

Easter Pastry Boxes, 5 for $26; 8 for $36; 10 for $46: Make Easter morning easy with a delicious spread of French pastries, including Butter Croissants, Blueberry Puffs, Fruit Cups, Almond Double-Baked Croissants, and Kouign-Amanns.

Hop on over to Mon Paris Pâtisserie and indulge in sweet treats that will make your Easter holiday extra special. Easter treats, pastries, and cakes are available now for pre-order online at monparis.ca/easter, with in-store pickup and takeout at Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby).