Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe’s Popular ‘Festa Della Polenta’ Returns This March

Portrait

The Goods from Di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | With spring on the horizon, Gastown’s Di Beppe will once again be celebrating with its popular ‘Festa della Polenta’. For its fifth year, Di Beppe will be showcasing the versatile Italian culinary staple with a special multi-course ticketed dinner for one night only on Thursday, March 16.

The family-style feast pays homage to a centuries-old Tuscan tradition when members of the nobility offered polenta to hungry townspeople to help fight a famine sweeping through the region. The celebration still takes place across Italy to this day, drawing friends and family around the table to enjoy a variety of dishes made with humble cornmeal.

Guests will be welcomed to the ‘Festa’ with a celebratory beverage – their choice of spritz (Aperol or Cynar); glass of Prosecco; Oddbird non-alcoholic Prosecco; or Di Beppe’s signature Tiny Bubbles Spritz – to be sipped with the first course, a snack of crispy polenta to begin the meal.

Following the antipasti course, guests will be awed by the main event — atop communal tables, piping-hot pots of polenta are poured ‘sulla spianatoia’ (on a wooden board) and topped off with tantalizing accompaniments such as tender ossobuco with bone marrow, roast chicken in a creamy sauce, and roasted winter vegetables and parmesan. The dinner ends on a sweet note with a dolci course of polenta cake with raspberry sauce and guests are welcome to linger over a digestivo and conversation in Di Beppe’s caffè.

There are two seatings available at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., with 38 highly coveted spots available at each seating. Priced at $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity), tickets can be purchased in advance online (5:30 p.m. seating and 8 p.m. seating). Suggested Northern Italian wines will be available to complement each course, available by the glass, half-litre, or bottle.

DI BEPPE FESTA DELLA POLENTA MENU
March 16 | $95 per person plus tax and gratuity
Optional Northern Italian wines available by the glass, ½ litre, or bottle

spuntini
crispy polenta two ways
spinach pesto, ricotta, Parmigiano
prosciutto, pear, whipped gorgonzola

antipasti
carne cruda & polenta chips
burrata, asparagus, dill, crispy hazelnut polenta

polenta sulla spianatoia
ossobuco with bone marrow
roasted chicken, di crema sauce, almond
roasted winter vegetables, parmesan

dolci
polenta cake with raspberry sauce

Di Beppe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
8 West Cordova St. | 604-559-1122 | WEBSITE
Di Beppe’s Popular ‘Festa Della Polenta’ Returns This March
Di Beppe Marks Five Years with Delicious December Anniversary Celebration

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Congratulations on a Decade of Service

Revel in a Night of Seafood, Wine and Good Times at Juice Bar, Dec. 20th

Amanda MacMullin Talks Seeking New Challenges and Becoming a ‘Grizzled Old Bartender’

Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

Popular

‘Tall Shadow Bakery’ to Open in Hastings Sunrise Early Summer 2023

You Should Know About Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores

Ten Reasons to Take Vignette’s New Tasting Menu for a Spin

The Worst-Named Restaurant in Vancouver Has Closed After 14 Months

How to Secure Your Local Produce Summer Supply Right Now

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

Check Out These March Highlights from STRETCH Yoga
Community News / Yaletown

Yaletown’s ‘Cibo Trattoria’ Now Offering Two Exciting New Menus
Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir to Host Makers, Distillers & Celebrated Bartenders Throughout Cocktail Week
Community News / Downtown

Tacofino Announces New Breakfast Menu at Tacofino Oasis