Celebrate Love, Friendship and Admiration with East Van Roasters’ Valentine’s Day Chocolates

Vancouver, BC | As the annual day to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration approaches we have put together a beautiful selection of chocolates designed to show your appreciation for the people that fill your life with joy and kindness.

Please have a look at our online store for all of our chocolate and coffee gifts and feel free to reach out to our team if you are looking for a custom sized box for your corporate gifting, or if you have any questions, by emailing [email protected].

The Buddha of Compassionate Love (Passionfruit caramel & black sesame ganache) is available now. Our 17 piece Heart box will be available starting January 26th.

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
East Van Roasters Cafe Seeking Chocolate Maker & Chocolatier

