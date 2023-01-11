The Arbor Offers Grab-And-Go Versions of Their Famous Sandwiches at The Juice Truck

The Goods from The Arbor

Vancouver, BC | The Arbor recently broadened its sandwich repertoire to much fanfare. The demand could no longer be contained within the four walls of the small eatery, so we’ve teamed up with longtime pals, The Juice Truck, to get these delicious beauties into the hands and hearts of the masses. Here’s what we’re serving up:

Fig and “Brie” Tofu Sandwich

A sweet and savoury sandwich that satisfies on so many levels. Maitake mushrooms making magic “brie”, pumpkin seeds being nutty, jam getting figgy, and everything coalescing around the pesto tofu salad to make a healthy and fresh quick fix for your lunch break. Nothing beats a well-rounded meal with all your grains and greens. A whole “cheese” board in a sandwich!

Braised Tempeh and Kimchi Sandwich

Organic, non-GMO smoked and braised tempeh is a perfect compliment to The Arbor’s house-made kimchi on this flavour-packed sandwich. Finished off with The Arbor’s own vegan mayo and gochujang, you can’t go wrong if you’re feeling a little spicy. She’s saucy, so roll up your sleeves and grab a second napkin!

These sandwiches have undergone slight modifications from the restaurant versions to make them the perfect fast and healthy lunch item. Made using locally fresh-baked baguettes, these vegan sandwiches don’t hold back on quality or flavour. Pair it with your favourite Juice Truck smoothie to complete the look.

Launching on Thursday, January 12th, visit participating Juice Truck locations and be the first to try one of Arbor’s new grab-and-go sandwiches!

The Juice Truck 28 W 5th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1H5 MAP

The Juice Truck (Main Street) Main Street 4236 Main St MAP

Juice Truck (Yaletown) Downtown 1022 Mainland St. MAP