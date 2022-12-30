Cake ‘Fit for a King’ Returns to Mon Paris Pâtisserie on Jan. 6, 2023

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) annual release of their delicious Galette des Rois — also known as The King’s Cake — starts January 6. Buttery puff pastry is filled with cream, and a fève — a tiny charm buried inside the cake. The lucky guest to find the prize is crowned “King” for the day. Mon Paris Pastry Chef and Owner Elena Krasnova is offering two of her most popular flavours to celebrate Epiphany and the beginning of the year: classic almond cream, and her signature raspberry pistachio frangipane. Priced at $30 (serves 8), Mon Paris Galettes des Rois have a porcelain bird hidden inside the cake and are topped with a golden paper crown.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s Galette des Rois are available to preorder starting now for pick-up January 6 through 30. Orders for Galette des Rois and other treats can be made online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665. Mon Paris Pâtisserie is closed December 25- 26, 2022, and January 1-5, 2023.