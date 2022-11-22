L’Abattoir Prepares for the Holidays with New Chef’s Menu, Festive Cocktails, NYE Event

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir is proudly celebrating the end of the year after being recognized in Canada’s 50 Best Bars, Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, on the World’s 50 Best Discovery list, and being included in the new to Vancouver Michelin Guide.

Under the guidance of Chef Lee Cooper, the L’Abattoir team has created a thoughtful array of offerings this holiday season and are in anticipation of welcoming both new and returning guests this holiday season.

A series of holiday cocktails will be launching on November 29th through to the end of December and will include the ‘Chai Hard’, a mezcal, Chartreuse, oat milk and chai hot chocolate, the ‘Toddy Tim’, a twist on a Hot Toddy and an annual fan favourite, ‘Nog Actually’, a house-made eggnog. L’Abattoir’s first come, first served bar is the perfect destination for those looking to toast the holidays with colleagues after work or with friends and family.

Come the final evening of the year, L’Abattoir is inviting guests to treat themselves to an indulgent ticketed New Year’s Eve dinner. L’Abattoir will be the exclusive location in Vancouver offering Krug Champagne pairings to compliment a decadent multi-course culinary experience led by Chef Lee Cooper and his team. The optional Krug flights will include rare cuvées not available locally except on this very special occasion, with very limited quantities available, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance starting November 22nd. Dinner tickets will be $165 and Champagne pairings are $218 exclusive of taxes and gratuity. The menu and link to tickets can be found on L’Abattoir’s website or through Open Table.

In a continued pursuit of culinary excellence, Chef Lee Cooper is thrilled to officially launch a seasonal Chef’s Menu as a constant in our nightly menu offering. Along with the refining of our service and improvements to the dining room itself, this stands to be one of Vancouver’s most elevated new dining experiences. The multi-course Chef’s Menu is limited to 30 diners each evening and guests looking to enjoy, are encouraged to book the experience when making a reservation to avoid disappointment.

“Our newly added Chef’s Menu is our opportunity to showcase what I’m most passionate about, which is a technique focused menu that highlights the best seasonal ingredients and lets us unleash our creativity in the kitchen and on the plate”, says Chef Cooper of the experience.

“I am so incredibly proud of the work that everyone has done in elevating what we do. In addition to fine execution of the Chef’s Menu, the style of service and the overall guest experience have been authentically crafted and we’re excited to welcome guests back to the latest iteration of one of Vancouver’s most beloved culinary institutions,” says Director of Operations, Chad Clark.

With garland hung, the wreath mounted and the lights strung, L’Abattoir is ready to bring a little magic to this holiday season.