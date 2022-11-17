Find Art in the Streets, Alleyways, Studios and Galleries of East Van This Weekend

It’s time for the 26th annual East Side Culture Crawl – easily one of the greatest things about November in Vancouver.

With well over 400 local artists to check out (painters, jewellers, sculptors, textile artists, furniture makers, musicians, weavers, potters, printmakers, photographers, etc.) you really need several days to take it all in, so start today (Thursday, November 17th) and make ‘Art’ the theme of your weekend. Not sure where or how to start? Pick up a printed map (details) or make a plan of attack by consulting the Crawl’s 2022 Program Guide. This will be a crisp, clear weekend – perfect for floating from one studio to the next to talk to artists about their process and enjoy the diversity of creativity that the neighbourhood has to offer.

The East Side Culture Crawl is on at various locations (including Parker Street Studios) November 17-20 (Thursday and Friday 5-10pm, Saturday and Sunday: 11am-6pm).