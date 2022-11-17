Heads Up / East Vancouver

Find Art in the Streets, Alleyways, Studios and Galleries of East Van This Weekend

Portrait

It’s time for the 26th annual East Side Culture Crawl – easily one of the greatest things about November in Vancouver.

With well over 400 local artists to check out (painters, jewellers, sculptors, textile artists, furniture makers, musicians, weavers, potters, printmakers, photographers, etc.) you really need several days to take it all in, so start today (Thursday, November 17th) and make ‘Art’ the theme of your weekend. Not sure where or how to start? Pick up a printed map (details) or make a plan of attack by consulting the Crawl’s 2022 Program Guide. This will be a crisp, clear weekend – perfect for floating from one studio to the next to talk to artists about their process and enjoy the diversity of creativity that the neighbourhood has to offer.

The East Side Culture Crawl is on at various locations (including Parker Street Studios) November 17-20 (Thursday and Friday 5-10pm, Saturday and Sunday: 11am-6pm).

1000 Parker Street Studios
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1000 Parker St. | WEBSITE
Find Art in the Streets, Alleyways, Studios and Galleries of East Van This Weekend
Scout List, Vol. 583

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

‘To Live For’ Bakery and Cafe Now Open on Nanaimo Street

Head to East Van for Some Solid Local Tunes This Saturday, Nov. 19

Grab Tickets for a ‘This Sandwich, That Beer’ Meatball Throwdown, Nov. 12th

On ‘Fine Dining’, Friendship and Giving a F*ck, with Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford

Get Comfy at ‘Carb Night’, Popping up at Coho Commissary on Nov. 4th

We Found the Perfect ‘Odd’ Bottle to Replenish Our Liquor Cabinet With This Season

Popular

Where To Eat In Montréal This Winter: Three Vancouverites Give You Their Picks

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Sketchy Past with Poor Quality Beer

‘To Live For’ Bakery and Cafe Now Open on Nanaimo Street

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Six Vancouver Chefs to Duke it Out for a Chance at Canada-Wide Recognition, Nov. 24

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / East Vancouver

‘To Live For’ Bakery and Cafe Now Open on Nanaimo Street

Take a look inside Erin Ireland's new bakery and cafe at 1508 Nanaimo St. space ahead of their official opening, planned for this weekend.
Heads Up / False Creek

The 4th Annual VSBC ‘All Aboard’ Skateboarding Celebration is Happening This Weekend

Weather conditions looking favourable for this weekend's two-day-long inclusive, no-judgment community skateboard event, organized by the Vancouver Skateboard Coalition.

2 Places
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Head to East Van for Some Solid Local Tunes This Saturday, Nov. 19

Now that it's dark before dinnertime, we know how difficult it can be getting motivated to go out. A good gig is an excellent source of inspiration.
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Check Out Janice Wong’s New ‘Ebb & Flow’ Ceramics Show

Beginning today until late December, two different neighbourhood boutiques - Mount Pleasant's Itsumo and Sort in Kitsilano - will be simultaneously featuring the artwork of the local multidisciplinary artist.

2 Places