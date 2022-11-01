Community News / South Granville

Introducing Peter Harris, Ian Tan Gallery’s November Feature Artist

Portrait

Dim Sum at Night (2022), Oil on canvas, 28″ x 40″

The Goods from Ian Tan Gallery

Vancouver, BC | In this new monthly series, the Ian Tan Gallery highlights one exhibiting artist or artist they represent, by asking them to answer a short four-question interview designed to introduce them to Scout readers.

Meet Peter Harris, Ian Tan Gallery’s feature artist for the month of November. Fraser’s series of paintings, Between Here and There, will be on display in the gallery from November 5-30.

Please (briefly) introduce yourself. Who are you, where do you live, and what is your medium?

My name is Peter Harris, I’m an artist from Toronto, ON. I craft my realist oil on canvas paintings from my heritage studio building overlooking downtown Toronto, where the city is my constant inspiration.

We know it’s hard to pick a favourite, but if you had to choose one piece from the works you have at Ian Tan Gallery to best represent your style and practice overall, which would it be and why?

I would pick my painting Dim Sum at Night as a painting that sums up what I do best- it has a level of detail that rewards the viewer the closer they get to the painting, it imparts a feeling of stillness and solitude, and it elevates an everyday scenario into a subject worthy of slow and deliberate attention.

If you could display your art in any building, establishment, or other place in Vancouver (not a gallery), where would you choose?.

The first building to come to mind is the Sylvia Hotel on English Bay because the seawall leads right to it, and being covered in ivy, it has that intermingling of manmade and nature that also occurs in my paintings.

Art is a visual experience, but I’d like to challenge you to describe yours using the less obvious senses: sound, taste, smell and feeling.

The sound is early morning silence, the taste is a crisp green salad with cherry tomatoes, the smell would be soft sea air, and the feeling is meditative.

View more of Peter Harris’ artwork online here.

Ian Tan Gallery
Neighbourhood: South Granville
2655 Granville St. | 604-738-1077 | WEBSITE
Introducing Peter Harris, Ian Tan Gallery’s November Feature Artist
Meet Tim Fraser, Ian Tan Gallery’s September Artist of the Month

There are 0 comments

South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

The View From Your Window #204

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Farmer’s Apprentice’

Popular

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

We Found the Perfect ‘Odd’ Bottle to Replenish Our Liquor Cabinet With This Season

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Long, Explosive Relationship With Halloween

Take A Look Inside Wild Thing Main Street

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith on All Things Michelin and Their Fave Vancouver Dishes

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Ocean Wise Recommends Eating Seaweed This November
Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Commercial St. Now Serving Pizza, Every Thursday to Sunday
Community News / North Vancouver

Douce Diner Launches ‘Douce After Dark’ Private Event Bookings and Off-Site Catering
Community News / West End

Carlino Reveals New Express Lunch Menu, Opens Holiday Private Dining Reservations