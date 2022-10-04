Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

This ‘summer in October’ weather won’t last forever. It’s smart to arm yourself with activities and distractions for when the skies turn grey and the sun starts setting before dinner. One way that you can get creative this fall is by taking a hands-on workshop with local jewellery designer Erica Leal.

Over the course of 2.5 hours, Leal will be instructing participants in her ‘Neighbourhood at Play’ workshops about wax modelling techniques (using the soft wax from her At Play line), and the steps of creating either a ring or pendant. Leal will then finish up the process using the ‘lost wax method’ of casting the jewellery models into wearable sterling silver pieces.

All in, a single workshop costs $200 per person including instruction, materials, casting, finishing and refreshments. Classes take place at Leal’s studio in the Dominion Building in Gastown, and are held twice per month during the afternoon or evening (full schedule below). Classes are limited to just six or seven participants per session. So if learning a new skill from a talented local creative, and walking away with your own original piece of jewellery for yourself (or someone else) is your thing, then don’t wait. Classes like these tend to sell out FAST!

Get more info and sign up here.

RING MAKING

Thursday, OCT 20th (6-8:30pm)

Thursday, NOV 17th (6-8:30pm)

Thursday, DEC 1st (6-8:30pm)

PENDANT MAKING

Saturday, OCT 22nd (12:30-3pm)

Saturday, NOV 19th (12:30-3pm)

Friday, DEC 2nd (6-8:30pm)