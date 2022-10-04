Heads Up / Gastown

Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal

Portrait

This ‘summer in October’ weather won’t last forever. It’s smart to arm yourself with activities and distractions for when the skies turn grey and the sun starts setting before dinner. One way that you can get creative this fall is by taking a hands-on workshop with local jewellery designer Erica Leal.

Over the course of 2.5 hours, Leal will be instructing participants in her ‘Neighbourhood at Play’ workshops about wax modelling techniques (using the soft wax from her At Play line), and the steps of creating either a ring or pendant. Leal will then finish up the process using the ‘lost wax method’ of casting the jewellery models into wearable sterling silver pieces.

All in, a single workshop costs $200 per person including instruction, materials, casting, finishing and refreshments. Classes take place at Leal’s studio in the Dominion Building in Gastown, and are held twice per month during the afternoon or evening (full schedule below). Classes are limited to just six or seven participants per session. So if learning a new skill from a talented local creative, and walking away with your own original piece of jewellery for yourself (or someone else) is your thing, then don’t wait. Classes like these tend to sell out FAST!

Get more info and sign up here.

RING MAKING
Thursday, OCT 20th (6-8:30pm)
Thursday, NOV 17th (6-8:30pm)
Thursday, DEC 1st (6-8:30pm)

PENDANT MAKING
Saturday, OCT 22nd (12:30-3pm)
Saturday, NOV 19th (12:30-3pm)
Friday, DEC 2nd (6-8:30pm)

Dominion, The
Neighbourhood: Gastown
207 W Hastings St.
Sign Up for a Jewellery Making Class with Local Designer Erica Leal
The Vancouver Building That Was Once the Tallest in the British Empire

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

On Nourishing the Community and Raising the (Chocolate) Bar for Women, with Shelley Bolton

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

Check Out SAD Mag’s Nostalgic New Photo Exhibit, Popping Up in Gastown This Weekend Only

Scout List

Make Space on Your Calendar

A gathering of some of the cooler happenings in and around Vancouver that we think you should know about.

38 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Don’t Miss The Boxcar’s Seventh Anniversary Party This Week!

Hop on a Ferry for the Inaugural ‘Bowen Apple Harvest Festival’, Oct. 1-2

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / West End

Noah’s Cafe Relocating to New Denman St. Location This Fall

After two years of business, Japanese-fusion restaurant Noah's Cafe has just two months to relocate from their current Yaletown location into a new West End address, at 1096 Denman Street.
Heads Up / Main Street

Don’t Miss The Boxcar’s Seventh Anniversary Party This Week!

This year the Main Street watering hole has got a lot to celebrate. On September 28th they're throwing themselves a party and inviting the community to join in the festivities.
Heads Up / Bowen Island

Hop on a Ferry for the Inaugural ‘Bowen Apple Harvest Festival’, Oct. 1-2

There's a new family-run cidery on Bowen Island called Bowen Cider House, and we've got a pretty good excuse to check it out sooner versus later...
Heads Up / West Side

Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd

Expect a multicultural smorgasbord prepared by 12 new and established Vancouver chefs, who will be sharing their cherished family recipes with guests.