Yaletown’s Minami Restaurant Celebrates a Decade of Business with a Fresh New Menu

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | Minami (1118 Mainland Street), Yaletown’s destination for contemporary Japanese cuisine, is making waves with the start of its next decade with the launch of a brand new menu. Available now, guests will find dishes focused on the “surf”, such as premium, fresh sushi and flavourful “turf” proteins, such as award-winning Iwate A5 Wagyu and Teppansteak.

“Minami opened in 2012, and from the start, we designed the menu differently than Miku to specifically match the vibrant Yaletown neighbourhood,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of ABURI Restaurants Canada. “It was full of unique rolls, our Aburi Oshi Sushi, and most importantly, a variety of protein dishes, such as steak, fish, and chicken. This new menu is Minami’s biggest change since a decade ago. Our guests love our sushi and they also love our steaks, so we enhanced both categories with the best of ingredients.”

In addition to Minami’s signature Aburi Oshi Sushi, highlights from the new sushi-forward section of the menu include: brand new, inventive rolls, such as the Yaletown Roll with hamachi (Japanese amberjack), octopus, cucumber, tobiko, and basil; a Mosaic Futomaki with chutoro (medium-fatty tuna), radish, kanpyo, avocado, mushroom, cucumber, salmon roe, and shiso leaf; and the evolving Garden Roll. Guests can also order new Tokyo-style sushi platters, featuring edomae nigiri sets and premium sashimi sets with both local, Ocean Wise fish and fish imported straight from Japan.

Minami has added a brand new, first-of-its-kind Iwate A5 Wagyu selection to its menu, one of the largest wagyu menus in the city. Not all wagyu are created equal and Iwate A5 Wagyu is the most award-winning wagyu from Japan. Guests can choose from a variety of exquisite, specialized cuts, such as tenderloin, striploin, carpaccio, and nigiri. Highlight accompaniments include whiskey peppercorn jus and market vegetables with the buttery tenderloin, and pickled wasabi, capers, arugula, grana padano, and shallots for the beautifully sliced Iwate wagyu loin carpaccio.

For those wanting a multi-course dining experience, Minami’s Chef’s Tasting Shokai Menu ($98 per person) by Chef de Cuisine Woo Jin Kim is a great option. The four-course meal changes with the seasons and currently includes a salmon appetizer; chef’s premium selection of nigiri, roll, and oshi; choice of miso sablefish or Alberta Beef Tenderloin (with an upgrade option to wagyu); and classic Green Tea Opera for dessert.

At lunch, guests have the opportunity to try a new traditional Japanese lunch set “Teishoku”, featuring a signature of chef’s choice sashimi, sushi, and dessert from Pastry Chef Nikki Tam.

“We’re bringing in some very specialized fish from Japan and our wagyu is definitely some of the best in the world,” adds Nakamura. “The team has worked hard on this new menu for a couple months now, and I can’t wait for our guests to give it a try and let us know what they think.”

Minami is open Tuesday to Sunday, for lunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service. Guests can make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080. For more information about Minami, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.