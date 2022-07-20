Pourhouse Announces New Lunch Burger Feature, Available Daily

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Head into Gastown for our new Pourhouse Burger lunch feature running daily from 11:30am – 3pm.

There’s a reason this burger is known as the “Best Burger” in Vancouver and has been a staple on our menu for over a decade. It all starts with the 55-day, 7 oz. dry aged, brisket and chuck, all-meat patty (which we allow to rest for four minutes for optimum juiciness). We top it off with confit pork belly, caramelized onion, aged white cheddar and house-made grainy mustard mayo, on an oh-so-soft potato bun. Paired with hand-cut fries and a Golden Ale from Shake Town Brewing for $25 during lunchtime. Make your reservation here.

Enjoy this perfect pairing in the sunshine! Our patio is open 11:30am – 11pm daily, weather permitting. Available on a first come, first serve basis.