Carlino’s Brunch Board Returns for Two Days Only, This Father’s Day Weekend

Vancouver, BC | Carlino’s famous Brunch Board is back, Father’s Day style! Available on Saturday, June 18th and Sunday, June 19th only, it features a selection of sweet and savoury items, including: hanger steak; scrambled eggs with cheddar; rosemary potatoes; Nutella waffles topped with bananas foster; cornetti and fresh fruit. Additional specialty Father’s Day brunch features include Carlino’s Breakfast Burger and Insalata di Farro.

Carlino
Neighbourhood: West End
1115 Alberni St . | 604-695-1115 | WEBSITE
The Scout List, Vol. 587

