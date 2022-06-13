Carlino’s Brunch Board Returns for Two Days Only, This Father’s Day Weekend

The Goods from Carlino

Vancouver, BC | Carlino’s famous Brunch Board is back, Father’s Day style! Available on Saturday, June 18th and Sunday, June 19th only, it features a selection of sweet and savoury items, including: hanger steak; scrambled eggs with cheddar; rosemary potatoes; Nutella waffles topped with bananas foster; cornetti and fresh fruit. Additional specialty Father’s Day brunch features include Carlino’s Breakfast Burger and Insalata di Farro.