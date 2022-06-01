13 BC Ciders to Sip and Savour This Summer

With summer quickly approaching, we’ve appealed to BC’s community of passionate local cider makers and cider lovers to get their recommendations for the best sips of the season. The result is a list of refreshing and remarkable quaffs, and the best summertime foods to pair them with.

The BX Press Cidery & Orchard 4667 East Vernon Rd., Vernon MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

The Crackwhip! This bright, refreshing dry-hopped cider has hints of grapefruit and is great on its own or with your favourite snack. Fun fact about dry-hopped cider: it is often overlooked by people who are not beer drinkers. Although we lovingly refer to it as a gateway cider for beer drinkers, it is not beer like at all. Hops can impart bitter notes but usually that occurs when they are added to the base using the ‘wet hopped’ process (meaning it is incorporated when the beer is hot, sort of like over-steeping black tea). In cider it is ‘dry-hopped’, which means it goes into the base cold, creating a more subtle citrus flavour.

What should we pair with it?

The Crackwhip has enough complexity to stand up to stronger favours in your food. I love a spicy fish taco or a margherita pizza with mine.

— Danielle VanderHoek, Accounts Coordinator at The BX Press.

The Bricker Cider Company Sunshine Coast 6642 Norwest Bay Rd., Sechelt MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Spruce Tip cider – our celebration of spring cider! Hand picked spruce tips from Powell River have been matured for a month in a light, fragrant cider. Aromas of lemon/citrus, cola bottle candies and a little hint of green, along with a light fizzy, body make this cider ‘zing’.

What should we pair with it?

It’s amazing served with west coast fish – especially baked trout, our favourite!

— Nick Farrer, Production Manager & Co-Founder.

Creek & Gully Cider The Okanagan 1053 Poplar Grove Rd. Penticton, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Our new Bittered Cider! A Field Blend of apple cider infused with the rinds of beautiful Certified Organic California citrus – pomelos, grapefruits, oranges and lemons. The cider and citrus rinds hung out together for a month. Can-conditioned.

What should we pair with it?

Zesty, crisp, and tangy. In 355mL can format, it pairs with everywhere you want to go! Take it to the beach, the bbq…whatever! It can handle a surprising number of dishes — rich seafoods, Asian and bitter greens, chickpea roti, grilled whole lemon chicken – and it’s also so good with just a bag of apple cider vinegar chips.

— Alyssa Hubert, Cidermaker.

Dominion Cider Co. The Okanagan 102016 Gould Ave, Summerland, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

First Principles. This is our flagship, 100% wild ferment made with estate-grown English cider apples and a blast of bright crabapple acidity. Just released for the first time in a 473ml can, this cider is unfiltered and can conditioned. Perfectly dry with no added sugar, it pours a rich, hazy amber. Full bodied, clean with a bit of cider-fruit funk reminiscent of traditional English ciders.

What should we pair with it?

Nice quality pork sausages cooked on an open fire with a bit of smokey char, sliced on a piece of wood board and eaten with your fingers – ideally while camping. The brightness of the cider cuts through the fatty pork, complementing the spice blend.

— Mike Harris, Co-founder, Orchardist, Cidermaker.

Untangled Craft Cider The Okanagan 725 MacKenzie Rd., Cawston, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Our newest, Lavender Nectarine cider. It’s an off-dry tart cider with a smooth, fruity, and floral finish. The cider is available on tap now onsite in Cawston, and will be available by the bottle in June.

What should we pair with it?

We recommend pairing this cider with Row Fourteen’s potato gnocci made with cacio e pepe, housemade cheese foam, and topped with Klippers Organics pea shoots.

— Annamarie Klippenstein, Co-Owner of Klippers Organic Acres, Row Fourteen, and Untangled Craft Cider, and Head Cider Maker; and Jamie Long, the Marketing & Communications Girl.

Merridale Cidery & Distillery The Islands 1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

For a delicious summer drink I recommend our Mo’Moro cider. It is crafted from a blend of English cider apples along with moro blood orange juice and then dry hopped with mosaic hops. Unlike beer, our hops are soaked in our cider, never heated, giving a floral grapefruit flavour without the bitterness. The result is the perfect balance between sharps, bitters and hop forward fruitiness.

What should we pair with it?

On a hot summer day I love to pair Mo’Moro with our Arugula Salad, which features goat cheese, pickled beets, candied walnuts, red onions and our apple cider vinaigrette. The effervescence of the cider cuts through the richness of the goat cheese while the spiciness of the onions and arugula is mellowed by the complementing grapefruit and floral fruitiness of the Mo’Moro cider. Additionally, the crisp sweetness of the cider is enhanced by the contrasting acidity of the pickled beets and vinaigrette. The result is an enticing summer pairing that is delicious, refreshing and light on the palate.

— Bonnie Nethery, Hospitality & Marketing Manager at Merridale Cidery & Distillery.

Northyards Cider Co. 3181 11 Ave NE, Salmon Armm, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Pineapple Mint. We infused our dry cider blend with pineapple and fresh mint leaves to really give it that beachside bar feel. Fresh mint on the nose, smooth pineapple-y sweetness on the palate. Mahalo for trying it, from our Ohana to yours.

What should we pair with it?

Hawaiian BBQ pulled pork sandwiches.

— Jocelyn, Tasting Room Manager.

Riley's Cidery Bowen Island 620 Laura Rd., Bowen Island, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Mac Charmat, our naturally sparkling dry Mac cider. These special bottles were made using the Charmat method, traditionally used for making sparkling wines.

What should we pair with it?

This cider is perfect for pairing with fresh summer fare, especially fish and seafood.

— Christine Hardie Co-Owner & Cider Maker at Riley’s Cidery.

Shuswap Cider 100-2090 10 Ave SW, Salmon Arm, BC (in Westgate Public Market) MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Shuswap Cidery’s flagship DRY apple cider – bright, crisp and bubbly. It’s a classic dry, made from a combination of dessert and tannic apples.

What should we pair with it?

Pair it with wood-fired margherita pizza – fresh bocconcini, fresh basil, tomato sauce.

— Lindsay Wong, one of three female Owners of the Shuswap Cider Company.

Sunday Cider Sunshine Coast 1632 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Gibsons, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Twice is Nice – Pinot Noir. BC grown sunrise, pinova and blauaacher apples co-fermented with Okanagan Pinot Noir grape skins from Kitsch Wines. Extended skin contact. Sips like a crisp rosé. Some grippy tannins on the finish. Refreshing and ripe for tonight.

What should we pair with it?

BBQ wild salmon sings with our sparkling Pinot cider. Dress up the salmon with a miso mayo glaze or keep it simple with salt n’ pepper. Just don’t f**king overcook the fish.

— Clinton McDougall, Cidermaker.

Truck 59 Ciderhouse The Okanagan 3887 Brown Rd., West Kelowna MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

If you’ve ever been to the Ciderhouse and I’ve walked you through your tasting you will know my favourite cider is T59’s Peach Pie cider. Sold in 4pks of tall cans, the Peach Pie is a semi-dry apple cider sweetened with real pressed peach juice with a hint of cinnamon on the finish to give you that apple/peach pie vibe. We use only BC fruit in all our ciders, which really makes our handcrafted cider of the highest quality and taste.

What should we pair with it?

Peach Pie cider has endless pairings, starting with fresh salads with balsamic, dried fruits and nuts, or a BBQ pork tenderloin with a spicy rub. We had one chef put it in his BBQ sauce and he put it on everything grilled.

— Dionne Thompson, Ciderhouse Manager.

Twin Island Cider The Islands 5601 Lupin Rd, Pender Island MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Grape Friends the Sequel, 2021 harvest. This is a blend of Castel variety wine grapes from Vancouver Island that were foot-stomped, then fermented on skins for two weeks before being co-fermented with a wide blend of Gulf Island apples. Bottle-conditioned for a light natural bubble. Castel is a Gamay hybrid so it has the herbal, earthy aspects of Gamay along with yummy fruit-candy notes from the apples.

What should we pair with it?

This cider would pair well with flavourful, rich meats like duck, or funky cheeses.

— Matthew Vasilev, Co-Cidermaker.

Victoria Cider Co. Victoria 9635 West Saanich Rd. MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Victoria Cider Co.’s “Farmhouse”. This cider is a crowd favourite! It is rich and full-bodied with distinct apple, soft butter and caramel notes. Made from a blend of English and French bittersweet and bittersharp apples. Smooth with firm tannins, semi-sweet and gently effervescent.

What should we pair with it?

Enjoy this cider with a Mediterranean salad or a charcuterie plate. It also pairs nicely with lemon ice cream!

— Wayne Ralph, Owner & Cider Maker.