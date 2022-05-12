Irish Heather Gears Up for an ‘Ardcore’ Ardbeg Day Celebration

The Goods from Irish Heather Shebeen

Vancouver, BC | Held annually on the final Saturday of Islay’s Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle), Ardbeg Day is a global celebration of all things Ardbeg. This year, join us at Irish Heather in Vancouver’s Chinatown to celebrate the launch of our latest palate “punk-turing” Limited Edition, Ardcore. Calling all rabble-rousing mass of fans to rock up for the loudest event in the whisky calendar.

Irish Heather’s Ardbeg Day celebration is happening on Saturday, June 4th from 3 to 7pm. The day’s festivities include: Ardbeg tastings, games, British food, punk music and giveaways. Advance tickets are now available to purchase here.

