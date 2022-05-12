Community News / Chinatown

Irish Heather Gears Up for an ‘Ardcore’ Ardbeg Day Celebration

Portrait

The Goods from Irish Heather Shebeen

Vancouver, BC | Held annually on the final Saturday of Islay’s Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle), Ardbeg Day is a global celebration of all things Ardbeg. This year, join us at Irish Heather in Vancouver’s Chinatown to celebrate the launch of our latest palate “punk-turing” Limited Edition, Ardcore. Calling all rabble-rousing mass of fans to rock up for the loudest event in the whisky calendar.

Irish Heather’s Ardbeg Day celebration is happening on Saturday, June 4th from 3 to 7pm. The day’s festivities include: Ardbeg tastings, games, British food, punk music and giveaways. Advance tickets are now available to purchase here.

Irish Heather Shebeen
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
248 East Georgia St. | 604-688-9779 | WEBSITE
Irish Heather Gears Up for an ‘Ardcore’ Ardbeg Day Celebration
Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Don’t Miss the Land Back Records Launch Party at Fortune Sound Club

Get Your Tickets to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Flavours of Chinatown’ Celebration

Heads-Up: Say Hey Cafe Now Open In Chinatown

Get On Board the Next ‘Will Travel for Food’ Flight to Hong Kong, Feb. 26th

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

Popular

Opening Soon: The Herrick

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

On The Price Tag of Displacement, Affordable Sleeping Pods, and the Construction Catch-22

You Should Know That Gastown Was Home to Canada’s First Movie Theatre

The Scout List, Vol. 589

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / New Westminster

Longtail Kitchen Celebrates Birthday Month With Weekend BC Spot Prawn Specials
Community News / East Vancouver

Sirius Craving Popping Up at Coho Coffee for Epic One-Night-Only Burger Event
Community News / North Vancouver

Windfall Cider Announces New Weekly Pizza Pop-Up Party, All May Long
Community News / South Granville

Meet Joon Lee, Ian Tan Gallery’s May Artist of the Month