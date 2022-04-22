Mon Paris Pâtisserie Prepares for Mother’s Day with Handcrafted Chocolate Flowers, Decadent Cakes

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Pastry Chef, Elena Krasnova, combines chocolate with flowers to make Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) your one-stop shop this Mother’s Day. Along with her signature viennoiseries (perfect for Mother’s Day brunch), Mon Paris presents a delightful Potted Mum made entirely of milk, dark, and white chocolate, as well as a heart-shaped Strawberry Brownie Cake decorated with a whimsical chocolate flower exclusively for Mother’s Day. Mon Paris’ Mother’s Day treats start filling the Mon Paris shelves on April 26, 2022.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Exclusive 2022 Mother’s Day Treats

Heart-Shaped Strawberry Brownie Cake (serves two), $30: The perfect showpiece for your Mother’s Day celebration, a decadent pecan brownie biscuit is topped with strawberry compote and strawberry mousse.

Potted Mum, $30: Let Mom know she’s the best with an exquisite bloom made entirely from white, milk, and dark chocolate.

Heart-shaped Strawberry Brownie Cakes must be ordered in advance for pickup on May 7 and 8. Orders for cakes, chocolates, and pastries can be placed online starting now at monparis.ca/monparis-shop; in person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; or by phone at 604-564-5665.