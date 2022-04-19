Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

Bar Gobo Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Wine Bar Team

Portrait

The Goods from Bar Gobo

Vancouver, BC | Bar Gobo is looking to bring on a full-time, passionate and dedicated server. This applicant should want to bring their knowledge and expertise to the restaurant and more importantly, their amazing energy.

We are passionate about providing unique and memorable experiences to all our guests. Applicants should have a minimum of two years experience in casual fine dining restaurants, a positive and team-oriented attitude, and should love to talk about food and wine. We have deep beliefs about supporting local, sustainable and responsible farming and cultivating strong relationships with each grower we use. We are also strongly committed to low-intervention, naturalist wines with great stories and revolutionary wine makers. Previous wine experience and education is an asset.

Please email your CV in confidence to eat@bargobo.com.

Bar Gobo
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
237 Union St. | 604-423-5400 | WEBSITE
Bar Gobo Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Wine Bar Team
Scout List Vol. 570

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Definitive Records / Strathcona

From Hard-Hitting to Innovating: Rags Narine Names His ‘Definitive Records’

The DJ and co-owner of Rise Up Marketplace selects the three records that stand out in his music collection.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

Definitive Records / Strathcona

Tracing the Musical Milestones of Roger Collins

Co-owner of Strathcona's popular Rise Up Marketplace gives us the lowdown on the three most monumental records of his life, to date.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Strathcona’s Iconic Vernon Drive Grocery to Become ‘Rise Up Marketplace’

Food industry veterans Rags Rajesh Narine and Roger Collins have taken over the old store to create something new and soulful.

You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This ‘Chicken Parm’ Sandwich (Especially if You’re From Toronto)

Served from the new Burdy food truck, these 'chicken parm' sandwiches will make homesick Torontonians happy.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Underway in Downtown Vancouver

If all goes according to plan, the new restaurant at 1152 Alberni Street (between Thurlow and Bute) will be open for brunch, cocktail hour and dinner by the summertime.

9 Places
Scout List

The Scout List, Vol. 587

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from April 14 to April 20, 2022.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

New Restaurant ‘Folke’ Starting to Take Shape in Kitsilano

The old Super Hiro Sushi Restaurant (2585 W Broadway at Trafalgar) is on its way to becoming a new plant-based restaurant from Colin Uyeda and Pricilla Deo.

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking an Adventurous and Passionate Chef de Cuisine

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Experienced Server Needed at Main Street’s Burdock & Co

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe Looking to Add a Pastry Chef to Their Tight Knit Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

New Head Chef Sought to Lead The Cascade Room’s Kitchen

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Acorn’ Restaurant Seeking a Key Manager & Sommelier to Lead Their FOH Team