Bar Gobo Looking to Add an Experienced Server to Their Wine Bar Team

The Goods from Bar Gobo

Vancouver, BC | Bar Gobo is looking to bring on a full-time, passionate and dedicated server. This applicant should want to bring their knowledge and expertise to the restaurant and more importantly, their amazing energy.

We are passionate about providing unique and memorable experiences to all our guests. Applicants should have a minimum of two years experience in casual fine dining restaurants, a positive and team-oriented attitude, and should love to talk about food and wine. We have deep beliefs about supporting local, sustainable and responsible farming and cultivating strong relationships with each grower we use. We are also strongly committed to low-intervention, naturalist wines with great stories and revolutionary wine makers. Previous wine experience and education is an asset.

Please email your CV in confidence to eat@bargobo.com.